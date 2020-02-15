Cambridge rally to beat Boys Club in Sandals Major League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Cambridge FC came from a goal down to beat Montego Bay Boys Club, while Somerton FC won back-to-back games as the St James Football Association Sandals Resorts International Major League continued on Thursday.



The results saw both clubs move up to third place in their respective zones, a point behind the second-placed teams and kick started their quest for places in the semi-finals later in the season.



On Wednesday, Fire House FC edged a wasteful Violet Kickers 1-0 at UDC field, also for their second win of the season.



At UDC field on Thursday, Cambridge FC snapped their three-games winless streak as they rallied to beat Montego Bay Boys Club who were seeking joint leadership of Zone One with Norwood Strikers.



Ian Francis gave Boys Club the lead in the 17th minute, but Oneeko Allen equalised in the 26th minute as they went to the half-time break tied at 1-1.



Obrien Bent scored the winner late in the 85th minute, his second goal of the season as they got their first victory since being promoted from the Division One last year.

Somerton FC made it back-to-back victories, while condemning Melbourne Mind Games to consecutive losses with a 1-0 win at the Somerton Community Centre.



Rodaine Maxwell scored the winner in the 17th minute as Somerton FC, winners two years ago, improved to seven points and third place in Zone Two.



Fire House FC won their second game to move closer to Zone One leaders Heights FC after clipping former champions Violet Kickers 1-0 at the UDC field on Wednesday.



Fire House have also not conceded a goal in their four games so far, while it was the third-straight loss for Violet Kickers as they stayed in second to last position on one point.



Tennyson Jarrett scored for Fire House in the 13th minute, but it took a brilliant save from goalkeeper Kirk Williams late in the game to preserve their win, going full stretch to his right to save a point-blank header.



