Cash RELAYS

The 44th staging of the Gibson McCook Relays was launched at Pegasus Hotel in Kingston on Thursday, with the main focus of the event organisers being getting fans to return to National Stadium to watch the meet on Saturday, February 29.



In recent years the crowd support has dwindled but chairman of the organising committee, Professor Rainford Wilks announced a raft of initiatives designed to get track and field fans out of their homes and into National Stadium.



The Gibson McCook Relays is the longest-running relay carnival in the country and, in years past, would normally see the stands full to capacity. However, in recent times there has been a fall-off in spectator support which Wilks and his committee are hoping to address, starting this year.



The playing of popular music was introduced last year and will be a part of the day's attraction once again. Additionally, Wilks explained that fans who purchase tickets to enter the stadium will have a chance to win cash prizes.



“As of 2020, our live audience will have the chance to win cash prizes from draws which take place from among entrance ticket sales.



“Throughout the day there will be four draws for $5000 each and four draws for $10,000 each to be shared equally between Grandstand and Bleachers patrons. At the end of the evening there will be a draw from the tickets of all patrons together for the grand prize of $100,000,” he disclosed.



As usual, the athletes are the ones set to benefit the most from cash incentives to be awarded at the meet.



The best, single performance of the meet from any category will see the individual/team receiving a cash award of $150,000 and the Teddy McCook Trophy, which is provided by presenting sponsors PUMA. The best overall performing boys' and girls' schools will receive $100,000 each.



The Gibson McCook Relays organising committee will also provide a cash award of $75,000 to any school breaking a record in a championship event.



There is an additional benefit for the patrons this year as the cost for admission remains the same as last year. Finishing line tickets in the Grandstand go for $3000, while the rest of the Grandstand tickets will cost $2000.



The cost for Bleachers is $500, with students set to receive an additional discount as they can purchase tickets for only $300.



Wilks appealed to coaches to play their part in ensuring the fans have a memorable time this year.



“We urge coaches and managers to, as far as possible, field their best teams,” he said. “We know that they have been busy in competition since the first week of January with mainly individual events, striving to make individual events.



“The athletes are reasonably sharp. It's four weeks to Champs finale on March 28. Let's bring them all together in an exciting relay carnival, throw down the proverbial gauntlet, and set the stage for Champs with your best teams challenging each other one last time before Champs,” he suggested.



With the forced cancellation of the IAAF World Indoor Athletics Championships in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, some of Jamaica's senior athletes may find themselves inactive. Against this background, Wilks made the call for them to consider the Gibson McCook Relays to fill the breach.



“We also ask our elite athletes, all alumnae of the relays, to come and participate in this event which has contributed so much to their development. Put the Gibson McCook Relays on your agenda and help to preserve its legacy in Jamaican track and field athletics,” he implored.



Major sponsors Digicel has contributed $7 million to the staging of the event, and their Brand Marketing Manager Michaela Francis pledged her company's continued support of this prestigious event.



Francis disclosed that fans could view the Gibson McCook Relays by downloading the SportsMax app on their phones, regardless of their choice of network, made possible through the expansion of their LTE network.



As it relates to action on the track, Francis is just as excited as the other fans for what is to come on Saturday, February 29.



“We look forward to sensational performances, intense competition and nail-biting finishes as teams come for revenge, make a speed statement, or stamp their authority.

Whichever the case, we're making sure that everyone gets to enjoy all the action at the National Stadium, on the big screen there, or on the small screen with the SportsMax app on their phones.”



Athletics fans can also continue to enjoy all the action on the SportsMax app well into this summer with live broadcasts of the Olympic Games.