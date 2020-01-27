Champions Guyana Jaguars back at summit

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Five-time reigning champions Guyana Jaguars have returned to the summit of the regional four-day standings following their emphatic victory over Trinidad and Tobago Red Force last weekend.

They registered a 219-run victory inside the first hour of the final day at the Guyana National Stadium, to move to 44.6 points, but are only marginally ahead of second- placed Barbados Pride on 44.4 points.

Jaguars opened their campaign with a 10-wicket victory over Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Antigua but then slumped to a seven-wicket defeat to Pride in Bridgetown in the second round, to slip out of first place in the standings.

Pride, who suffered a shock defeat to Windward Islands Volcanoes in the opening round, won their second game on the trot last weekend when they crushed Jamaica Scorpions inside three days by 119 runs in Kingston.

Volcanoes, meanwhile, have slipped to third on 32.8 points following their heavy innings and 165-run loss to Hurricanes in a day/night contest in St Lucia.

The game looked set for a draw after the first day was lost to rain and only 44 overs were possible on the second day but Volcanoes were dismissed for 51 in their second innings – their second lowest total in the championship – to taste defeat on Sunday's final day.

For Hurricanes, the victory was their first of the campaign and left them fifth on 26.6 while winless Scorpions lie bottom on 21.2.

In round four which bowls off February 6, Jaguars will host Scorpions, Pride travel to Warner Park in St Kitts to take on Hurricanes, while Volcanoes welcome Red Force at Windsor Park in Dominica.