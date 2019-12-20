Christmastime at Gary Subratie stables

Owner Michael Bernard (right) presents trainer Gary Subratie with a pictorial showing the exploits of top juvenile, Wow Wow. A section of those present at the Subratie's Christmas treat. Owner Lincoln “Happy” Sutherland recording the special moments. The explosion at the treat came when jockey of the moment, Dane Nelson (with microphone in hand), displayed his musical skills which had popular singer Freddie McGregor (with hands in the air at right) rocking to the beat of the “Warrior Chief”.

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive

ADVERTISEMENT