Coopers Pen surprise Sandals South Coast in Super League

WHITEHOUSE, Westmoreland — Promoted Coopers Pen FC surprised former champions Sandals South Coast by winning their Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/ Charley's JB Rum Super League opening game 2-0 at Crocs Lawn in Whitehouse, Westmoreland, on Tuesday.

Coopers Pen FC, who won the Trelawny Football Association's President's Cup KO and are in the semi-finals of the Victor Wright Knockout are unbeaten in all competitions so far and were the only one of the four promoted teams to take full points in the opening round of the Super League that started on Sunday.

Lilliput Rovers, George's Plain FC and Super Star FC were all beaten in their first games. Meanwhile, defending champions Faulkland FC and Wadadah FC were winners in their opening games, beating George's Plain and Lilliput Rovers, respectively.

At Crocs Lawn on Tuesday, Coopers Pen FC scored two very late goals to upset Sandals South Coast as Hugh-George Watson converted a 90th-minute penalty, while Oshane Harris added another in time added.

Faulkland FC beat first-time entrants George's Plain FC 3-1 at Jarrett Park on Tuesday, racing to a 3-0 lead inside the first 30 minutes with goals from Ewan Barton, Michael McLean and Romario Clarke. Lando Campbell pulled one back for George's Plain in time added in the second half.

On Sunday, Wadadah FC wore down a fast starting Lilliput Rovers team with two goals coming in the final 17 minutes. Substitute Chad Howell scored the first in the 73rd minute, tapping in from close range into a wide open goal before Matthew Thorpe added a second in the 80th minute.

A stunning free kick five minutes into time added from Montego Bay United's Nazime Matalie-Grant earned the two-time Premier League champions a share of the points against Falmouth United, semi-finalists last season.

Radcliff Dawkins gave Falmouth United the lead in the 35th minute with a shot from the right flank that flew into the far corner, less than a minute after Allan Ottey had rattled the Montego Bay United crossbar with a ferocious shot from close range.

Montego Bay United's Donovan Carey and Falmouth United's Romaine Brown were both sent off the field after they clashed close to the sidelines, just at the midfield line.

Jeremy Coke scored a double for FC Reno in their win over Hopewell United at Frome, netting in the 29th and 60th minutes and Fitzroy Dixon added a third goal in the 72nd minute.

Everett Mullings also scored a brace for Harmony FC as they came from a goal down to beat Super Star FC at Bounty Hall. Roydel Moncrieffe gave the Hanover club the lead in the 33rd minute, but Mullings levelled three minutes later as they were knotted at 1-1 at half-time.

Omar Williams gave the home team the lead in the 53rd minute only for Linford Galloway to bring Super Star FC back on level terms before Mullings grabbed his second and the winner in the 65th minute.

— Paul Reid