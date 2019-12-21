Couples Negril take Chairman's Trophy at Reggae Marathon 2019
The Couples Negril team won the Hotel Team 10K category in the Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K 2019 for the second-successive year to receive the Chairman's Trophy, which has been named in honour of the deceased former Chairman Barclay Ewart.
“We are absolutely elated about this achievement. It was a lot of fun and pain at the end of the run and for days afterwards, but it was a great feeling overall. Back-to-back wins in any game is a remarkable achievement; we will be going for the triple next year,” said Sharon Wallace, team leader of the Couples Negril team and the hotel's financial controller.
“Winning is always a good feeling, and having fun while participating is the icing on the cake. We are happy we all finished without injury — unlike last year when a team member injured her foot in the race,” she noted.
Wallace said her team did not do any additional preparation for Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon and 10K event this year. “Of course, some of us work out at the gym to keep fit, but we didn't have a programme as such,” she said.
According to Wallace the camaraderie among the local and international runners and walkers had been outstanding. “It is a great bonding experience,” she noted.
The Couples Negril hotel team has been participating in the annual Reggae Marathon, Half Marathon & 10K event since 2017. “We hope to come bigger and better in 2020,” she declared.
