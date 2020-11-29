Den StreetDen Street chases second win in SVL Triple Crown series

Den Street goes in search of second win in the ultra-rich Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL)-sponsored Two-Year-Old Triple Crown series when he takes on five rivals in the second leg of the series — the running of the $3.6-million Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy over seven furlongs (1,400m) at Caymanas Park today.

Unbeaten in three career starts thus far, Den Street won the first leg of the series when he came from far behind to nip Hoist The Mast and She's A Wonder on the line in the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy over six furlongs (1,200m) on November 1.

Den Street's final time of 1:14.1 was nothing to write home about, but he showed the qualities of grit and determination which are necessary to win trophy races like this one, and based on his past efforts, the Wayne DaCosta trainee is going to enjoy this seven-furlong trip as he seeks a fourth-consecutive victory. Leading rider Anthony Thomas will once again be in the irons.

The Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy is position as the seventh event on the 10-race card with a post time of 3:05 pm. First race is at 11:30 am.

While Den Street is quietly staking his claim for prominence, the well-bred and highly considered Further and Beyond, who was not present in the first jewel, could turn the race in a titanic tussle to the wire as he should be closing best of all in the end and his late kick could tell.

The Anthony Nunes' talented colt Further and Beyond ( Blue Pepsi Lodge–Rumble) was clearly not at his best on November 14 when finishing third behind stable companions Go Deh Girl and Hoist The Mast in a 5 ½ furlongs contest. But he was very impressive when he scored his maiden win on October 24 coming from off the pace at six furlongs in a time of 1:12.4.

Now stretched out even longer at seven furlongs, Further and Beyond should be making his challenge in the final part of this trophy race. Further and Beyond is well primed and the journey is right. Jockey Dane Nelson remains in the saddle.

The others in the line-up, Sir John, Hoist The Mast, Santorini and She's A Wonder, should play their part and make the race a very interested one.

Of the lot, She's A Wonder was most impressive in her last run. The Ian Parsard runner slammed rivals by six lengths to win the Abbie Grannum Memorial Cup over seven furlongs on November 13. She's A Wonder won in a time of 1:25.4, which suggests that she is ready and well-tuned for her assignment today. A repeat of that performance could see She's A Wonder battling for top honours, but she has to be well rated by her rider to be at her efficient best. Omar Walker remains the rider.