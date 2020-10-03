Double Jeopardy poised to make amends today

AFTER being beaten by a short head in the Miracle Cure Sprint two weeks ago, Ian Parsard's Double Jeopardy is now likely to finish tops in a non-winners of two Restricted Allowance event at Caymanas Park today.

The 10-horse race to be contested over five and half furlongs (1,100 metres) takes centre stage in the absence of a trophy event on a somewhat low-key 10-race programme.

First post is 12:00 noon.

Having benefited from that September 19 outing duing which she lost out to Alexa's Lodge by a short head over today's distance, Double Jeopardy should strip fitter for this.

Even though there is no trophy at stake on this occasion the three-year-old filly is certainly coming to make all to log a second career win, especially with Omar Walker replacing Dick Cardenas in the saddle, as the jockey-trainer combination seems intent on having a fruitful day.

They also partner with Blind Faith in the second, Coco Chanel in the eighth, and Berry Boy in the day's final event. Parsard also saddles Halls of Justice and Princess Lizzy on the card.

Wayne DaCosta's American-bred Whoshotthesheriffwith the red-hot leading rider Anthony Thomas, Casual Affair to be partnered with Phillip Parchment, along with the Anthony Nunes-trainee Generational with Dane Nelson aboard, should ensure that the event is no free ride for Double Jeopardy.

Whoshotthesheriff has been running good races but is still yet to find the winners' enclosure in five career starts. Her connections will be hoping that she finally makes amends on today's sixth outing.

Thomas and Whoshotthesheriff were brave in defeat when placing fourth in that September 19 Miracle Cure Sprint blanket finish.

They will once again have Double Jeopardy to contend with but with some tweaks expected in their race strategy, Whoshotthesheriff can turn the tables.

Casual Affair has been consistent in his races, with one win, one second and a third-place finish since his sixth-placed finish on debut. He has so far established himself as a run-on sprinter who will relish every bit of today's journey, but whether he will win or not is left to be seen as this contest will be his toughest task to date.

Generational has also shown a liking for sprint and middle distances, which means he too will very much enjoy this quick dash among manageable opponents.

This fleet-footed colt has been steadily progressing and holding his form well and should prove competitive to the very end, especially if left unmolested on the lead.

Nunes' other charge Rough Love is a well-bred foreigner who is yet to really display his capabilities on local soil but could run his best race to date.

Ajita, trained by Fiztnahum Williams, is also expected to use her speed to good advantage and should make her presence felt throughout.

Another Nunes trainee Inferno Flames, as well as Puskas, Voytek and No Work Permit complete the line-up.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Band of Gold/El Cliente/Meet Justin/Musketoon/

Storm Valley

Race 2) Beach Boy/Reggae Gone Grammy/In The Blood/

Inspired Miracle/Blind Faith

Race 3) Mr Pantheon/Key Witness/Luana/Pakman

Race 4) Princess Lizzy/Gambler/Strike at Will/War of the Roses/

Zabratone/Mighty Chelsea

Race 5) Ashley’s Glory/Getstorm/Azul/Faulyna Forever

Race 6) Fortuneonehundred/Awesome Cat/Abogado/Seven

Eleven

Race 7) Letters in Gold/Jahsendblessings/Tina’s Account/

Gentle Giant

Race 8) Salah/Coco Chanel/Hover Craft/Contractor

Race 9) Casual Affair/Generational/Whoshotthesheriff/Double

Jeopardy

Race 10) De Inevitable/Morning Star/Casual Peach/Berry Boy