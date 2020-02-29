Dr Herb Elliott is dead

Former chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), Dr Herb Elliott, has died.



He was 85 years old.



Dr Elliott, who was ailing for some time, died at home.



He was a distinguished medical doctor who served on track and field's ruling International Amateur Athletics Federation's (IAAF) medical committee since 2000.



He was integral in the establishment of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission, which stood up to international scrutiny.



Dr Warren Blake, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), told the Jamaica Observer they are saddened by the news.



“The JAAA wishes to express regret on the passing of Dr Herb Elliott. He gave the greater part of his life to track and field and has been a stalwart in helping to build the anti-doping movement in Jamaica,” said Dr Blake.



“Even before the advent of JADCO, he worked tirelessly to ensure that Jamaica had an anti-doping movement that could stand up to world-class scrutiny. He served on the board of JADCO when it was eventually formed,” Dr Blake pointed out.



He continued: “The JAAA expresses deep regret at his untimely passing and sends its condolence to the Elliot family. May his soul rest in peace. He has served Jamaica and the international family quite well.”



Dr Elliott sat on the IAAF's doping panel for 16 years, and in 2003 he was inducted into the Caribbean and Central American Athletics Confederation's Hall Of Fame.



— Howard Walker