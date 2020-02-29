Dr Herb Elliott is dead
Former chairman of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO), Dr Herb Elliott, has died.
He was 85 years old.
Dr Elliott, who was ailing for some time, died at home.
He was a distinguished medical doctor who served on track and field's ruling International Amateur Athletics Federation's (IAAF) medical committee since 2000.
He was integral in the establishment of the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission, which stood up to international scrutiny.
Dr Warren Blake, president of the Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association (JAAA), told the Jamaica Observer they are saddened by the news.
“The JAAA wishes to express regret on the passing of Dr Herb Elliott. He gave the greater part of his life to track and field and has been a stalwart in helping to build the anti-doping movement in Jamaica,” said Dr Blake.
“Even before the advent of JADCO, he worked tirelessly to ensure that Jamaica had an anti-doping movement that could stand up to world-class scrutiny. He served on the board of JADCO when it was eventually formed,” Dr Blake pointed out.
He continued: “The JAAA expresses deep regret at his untimely passing and sends its condolence to the Elliot family. May his soul rest in peace. He has served Jamaica and the international family quite well.”
Dr Elliott sat on the IAAF's doping panel for 16 years, and in 2003 he was inducted into the Caribbean and Central American Athletics Confederation's Hall Of Fame.
— Howard Walker
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy