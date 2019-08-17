EXOTIC WAGERS

Sunrise 6 (Races 2-7) Race 2) Money Marshall/Resilient Race 3) Uncle Vernon/Belligerent King Race 4) Nyoka Classic/Kingswood Race 5) Mamacita/Fabulosity Race 6) Winter Is Coming/Royal Vibes/Radical Race 7) Mr Pantheon/JamalJames Total $960 Twilight 6 (Races 6-11) Race 6) Winter Is Coming/Royal Vibes/Radical Race 7) Mr Pantheon/JamalJames Race 8) Awesome Aviator/Latapy Race 9) Uncle Wal/Sandori Race 10) Universal Boss Race 11) Stan Roy/Concur/Late N Drafty Total $720 Pick 9 (Races 3-11) Race 3) Uncle Vernon/Belligerent King Race 4) Nyoka Classic/Kingswood Race 5) Mamacita/Fabulosity Race 6) Winter Is Coming/Royal Vibes/Radical Race 7) Mr Pantheon/JamalJames Race 8) Awesome Aviator/Latapy Race 9) Uncle Wal/Sandori Race 10) Universal Boss Race 11) Stan Roy/Concur/Late N Drafty Total $1,152

