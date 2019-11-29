El Profesor is back in the classroom

Patience paid off for the connections of four-yearold bay gelding El Profesor as the Patrick Lynch trainee outdistanced a decent field in a Restricted Overnight Allowance to win the Carl “Speedy” Anderson Trophy event on the United Racehorse Trainers' Association Race Day at Caymanas Park on Saturday (November 23).

It was the first victory for El Profesor in seven months, having won his last race on April 6, 2019, which was over a distance of six-and-half furlongs (1,300m). The win on Saturday was the gelding's third for the current racing season and fifth overall from 29 starts.

Owned by Joy-Us Racing and ridden by Aaron Chatrie, El Profesor (Casual Trick – The Principal) came home with a lot of grit to outlast in form battlers Winter Is Coming with Raddesh Roman and the American import, My Elle Belle (Omar Walker) respectively, to pocket the major share of the $1,000,000-purse.

El Profesor ran seven-and-ahalf furlongs (1,500m) in a time of 1:32.1 backed by splits of 24.1 x 56.4 and 1:11.3.

The performance from El Profesor was quite a pleasant turnaround for Lynch as this time with a much more experienced reinsman at the helm, the trainer's instruction to Chatrie was: “With the distance extended, the instruction was to break him sharply.

Take it easy until entering the straight. I don't think El Profesor in his last two performances received this quality ride from the saddle.

The earlier rides were not bad attempts but not this good and now we have to look for another Overnight Allowance race and see how it turns out,” Lynch said in his post-race interview.