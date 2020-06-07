Elaine, Alia welcome COVID-19 gift of precious time with relatives

OLYMPIANS Elaine Thompson-Herah and Alia Atkinson said the cessation of sporting activities, including training during the recent lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed them to spend quality time with family members who they would not normally have time for due to professional obligations.

Both women were among the thousands of athletes who had to shut down their activities and self-isolate as governments all over the world put in restrictions as they sought to stop the spread of the deadly virus that up to recently had claimed 380,000 lives around the world and affected nearly 6.5 million.

Thompson-Herah and Atkinson, who were guests on an online panel discussion put on by The Olympians Association of Jamaica (OAJ) on Thursday under the theme 'Keeping your competitive edge during the pandemic', said they both used the opportunity to connect with loved ones.

The newly wed Thompson- Herah said she was able to “go home” to her family in Manchester, and for the first time in years, was able to celebrate her grandmother's birthday.

Florida-based Atkinson also had time to celebrate her father's birthday with other close family members.

“This was the first time I was getting to celebrate my grandmother's birthday since I moved to Kingston,” Thompson-Hera said.

“Normally, I would be at a Diamond League meet. I have also been reading a lot, more than the norm, to take my mind off what is going on and not competing,” she added.

The reigning Olympic double sprint champion said she was also able to focus on her “weak areas” during limited training, but was hopeful of the outcome.

“One day this [pandemic] shall pass and I have to just continue to stay focused, and my family members and grandmother have really been a big motivation for me,” noted Thompson-Herah.

While admitting she was not able to continue writing her children's books, Atkinson, the four-time Olympian, said family took up a lot of her lockdown time, describing it as “a godsend”.

The 2012 Olympic finalist and short course world record holder said a confluence of incidents unfolded for her family members to be together at the same time.

“During the quarantine my sister and her family visited to celebrate my father's birthday and that weekend, that was when everything shut down. So they actually stayed for two months with us – my sister, my brother in law and two children – and I was very busy with them,” said Atkinson.

She added that relatives were supposed to have spent Christmas time together, but she was unable to be with them because of her practice schedule that could not be missed.

“I was always away but now there was no swimming and they were here for two months, so I just soaked up the family atmosphere,” she said.