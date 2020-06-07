Elaine, Alia welcome COVID-19 gift of precious time with relatives
OLYMPIANS Elaine Thompson-Herah and Alia Atkinson said the cessation of sporting activities, including training during the recent lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed them to spend quality time with family members who they would not normally have time for due to professional obligations.
Both women were among the thousands of athletes who had to shut down their activities and self-isolate as governments all over the world put in restrictions as they sought to stop the spread of the deadly virus that up to recently had claimed 380,000 lives around the world and affected nearly 6.5 million.
Thompson-Herah and Atkinson, who were guests on an online panel discussion put on by The Olympians Association of Jamaica (OAJ) on Thursday under the theme 'Keeping your competitive edge during the pandemic', said they both used the opportunity to connect with loved ones.
The newly wed Thompson- Herah said she was able to “go home” to her family in Manchester, and for the first time in years, was able to celebrate her grandmother's birthday.
Florida-based Atkinson also had time to celebrate her father's birthday with other close family members.
“This was the first time I was getting to celebrate my grandmother's birthday since I moved to Kingston,” Thompson-Hera said.
“Normally, I would be at a Diamond League meet. I have also been reading a lot, more than the norm, to take my mind off what is going on and not competing,” she added.
The reigning Olympic double sprint champion said she was also able to focus on her “weak areas” during limited training, but was hopeful of the outcome.
“One day this [pandemic] shall pass and I have to just continue to stay focused, and my family members and grandmother have really been a big motivation for me,” noted Thompson-Herah.
While admitting she was not able to continue writing her children's books, Atkinson, the four-time Olympian, said family took up a lot of her lockdown time, describing it as “a godsend”.
The 2012 Olympic finalist and short course world record holder said a confluence of incidents unfolded for her family members to be together at the same time.
“During the quarantine my sister and her family visited to celebrate my father's birthday and that weekend, that was when everything shut down. So they actually stayed for two months with us – my sister, my brother in law and two children – and I was very busy with them,” said Atkinson.
She added that relatives were supposed to have spent Christmas time together, but she was unable to be with them because of her practice schedule that could not be missed.
“I was always away but now there was no swimming and they were here for two months, so I just soaked up the family atmosphere,” she said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy