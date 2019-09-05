England-based Reid raring to go ahead of Reggae Boyz debut
CATHERINE HALL, St James — It's been a long time in the making, but Bobby Reid is finally within touching distance of pulling on the black, green and gold shirt of the Jamaica national senior team.
And he can't wait.
The 26-year-old, who is on loan at Fulham FC in the English Championships from Cardiff City, impressed in his first training session with the Reggae Boyz at the Montego Bay Sports Complex, as they prepared for the start of the Concacaf Nations League Group B game against Antigua and Barbuda tomorrow.
“I have always wanted to play for Jamaica and it's finally happening,” Reid told the Jamaica Observer, yesterday.
“I can give my all for the country and hopefully we can do something special and get the entire country behind us, and we can do well,” he added.
After scoring five goals for Cardiff City last year, Reid was loaned out to Fulham FC and has made just four appearances so far this season. He expressed pleasure being a part of the Reggae Boyz set-up.
“I am feeling good, my first training session and I really enjoyed it; really glad to see the lads and hopefully we can have a good campaign,” Reid reasoned.
“I want to be sharp, score some goals and be creative, and help the team. I bring a lot of energy and just want to help the team,” he ended.
— Paul Reid
