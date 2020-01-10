Espanyol break transfer record to buy de Tomas from Benfica
LISBON, Portugal (AFP) – Raul de Tomas is returning to Spain after just six months in Portugal in a 20-million euros (US$22.2 million) move from Benfica to Espanyol, the two clubs announced yesterday.
Espanyol issued a statement saying the Spanish youth international had signed a contract until June 2026.
De Tomas becomes the most expensive signing in Espanyol Barcelona's history, ahead of Argentina's Matias Vargas who arrived in July for 10.5 million euros. Espanyol are last in La Liga.
The 25-year-old came through the youth system at Real Madrid, making one 14- minute appearance for the first team. He had spells on loan at Cordoba, Valladolid and Rayo Vallecano, where he scored 38 goals over the last two seasons.
Rayo were relegated last season and Real sold de Tomas to Benfica for a reported 20 million euros.
He only scored three goals, none in the league, in 17 matches in all competitions since his arrival in Lisbon.
