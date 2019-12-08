Exhilarate makes all in Gladiator trophy
It was anticipated to be a stroll in the Park for Toona Ciliata in the $1.15-million Gladiator Trophy feature, but stable companion Exhilarate went from gate to wire to create a huge upset in the Open Allowance event at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Sent off at odds of 11-1, Exhilarate (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy), ridden by Aaron Chatrie, outran rivals by a comfortable two lengths in a respectable time of 1:24.4 minutes while setting splits of 24.1 x 46.4 x 1:10.4.
Chatrie hustled Exhilarate to take up the lead at the off, and the four-year-old chestnut filly held it relaxed ahead of Toona Ciliata (Dane Nelson) and Superluminal (Omar Walker).
With no challenger throughout the trip, Exhilarate just went on and on until the wire intervened.
Second favourite at odds of 5-1, Superluminal, the only horse in the field of seven runners that didn't come from the Anthony Nunes stables, got the better of the 1-9 favourite Toona Ciliata by a short head for second place, with 11-1 betting option Bruce Wayne (Reyan Lewis) completing the frame.
Meanwhile, one of two supporting feature races — the $930,000 RonRon Trophy, a Restricted Stakes event over six furlongs (1,200m) — was won by Cryptocurrency, trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Oneil Mullings.
Cryptocurrency won by a neck from Roy Rogers and Formal Fashion in a time of 1:13.1 minutes. The Wayne DaCosta-trained My Time Now won the other co-feature event, the $900,000 Andrew HB Aguilar Memorial Cup for native-bred maiden two-year-olds over one mile (1,600m).
My Time Now, ridden by Omar Walker, won by 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Sencity (Aaron Chatrie) and XY Soul (Trevor Simpson). The final time was 1:42.3 minutes. Apprentice Marshall Porter topped the riders on the 10-race programme with two winners, the first day of riding at the Park.
Porter, who graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School last month, won aboard Mount Zion King — who was awarded the second race via disqualification — and Freedom for Eds in the third event. No trainer had more than one winner. Racing continues next Saturday.
—Ruddy Allen
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy