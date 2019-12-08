Exhilarate makes all in Gladiator trophy

It was anticipated to be a stroll in the Park for Toona Ciliata in the $1.15-million Gladiator Trophy feature, but stable companion Exhilarate went from gate to wire to create a huge upset in the Open Allowance event at Caymanas Park yesterday.

Sent off at odds of 11-1, Exhilarate (Blue Pepsi Lodge – Purejoy), ridden by Aaron Chatrie, outran rivals by a comfortable two lengths in a respectable time of 1:24.4 minutes while setting splits of 24.1 x 46.4 x 1:10.4.

Chatrie hustled Exhilarate to take up the lead at the off, and the four-year-old chestnut filly held it relaxed ahead of Toona Ciliata (Dane Nelson) and Superluminal (Omar Walker).

With no challenger throughout the trip, Exhilarate just went on and on until the wire intervened.

Second favourite at odds of 5-1, Superluminal, the only horse in the field of seven runners that didn't come from the Anthony Nunes stables, got the better of the 1-9 favourite Toona Ciliata by a short head for second place, with 11-1 betting option Bruce Wayne (Reyan Lewis) completing the frame.

Meanwhile, one of two supporting feature races — the $930,000 RonRon Trophy, a Restricted Stakes event over six furlongs (1,200m) — was won by Cryptocurrency, trained by Philip Feanny and ridden by Oneil Mullings.

Cryptocurrency won by a neck from Roy Rogers and Formal Fashion in a time of 1:13.1 minutes. The Wayne DaCosta-trained My Time Now won the other co-feature event, the $900,000 Andrew HB Aguilar Memorial Cup for native-bred maiden two-year-olds over one mile (1,600m).

My Time Now, ridden by Omar Walker, won by 2 ¼ lengths ahead of Sencity (Aaron Chatrie) and XY Soul (Trevor Simpson). The final time was 1:42.3 minutes. Apprentice Marshall Porter topped the riders on the 10-race programme with two winners, the first day of riding at the Park.

Porter, who graduated from the Jamaica Racing Commission Jockeys' Training School last month, won aboard Mount Zion King — who was awarded the second race via disqualification — and Freedom for Eds in the third event. No trainer had more than one winner. Racing continues next Saturday.

—Ruddy Allen