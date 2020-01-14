FC Reno regain lead in Western Confed Super League

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Former champions FC Reno maintained their leadership of Zone Two of the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/Charley's JB Rum Super League after blanking Lilliput Rovers 2-0 on Sunday at UDC Field in Montego Bay.

FC Reno got goals in either half as they ran their unbeaten streak to three games, and improved to 10 points, same as Coopers Pen FC, but with a better goal difference.

Also on Sunday, Sandals South Coast scored their first win on the field, beating Wadadah FC 2-1 as the St James club lost their third-straight game, while Falmouth United came from a goal down to get a point from a 1-1 draw with winless Super Star FC in Lucea.

Defending champions Faulkland FC lead Zone One with 11 points from five games played, one more than Montego Bay United.

Falmouth United are in third place on nine points followed by George's Plain FC on six points, Harmony FC with three points and Super Star FC on two points.

Sandals South Coast's win takes them up to third in Zone Two on eight points, two points ahead of Wadadah FC. Lilliput Rovers are on four points and Hopewell United are on three points.

At UDC Field, Jerome Forbes shot FC Reno into the lead after just two minutes but they had to wait until the 75th minute for Tavar Thompson to score his third of the year and secure the points.

Between the two goals, both teams missed a lot of scoring chances and Lilliput FC had a chance to level the score just before FC Reno's second goal, but missed from close range.

Thompson's goal came from two big errors as a Lilliput Rovers defender misplayed the ball then goalkeeper Ernie Thompson allowed a slow rolling ball to slip through his gloves and the FC Reno striker capitalised from six yards out.

At Crocs Lawn in Westmoreland, Dervin Campbell scored Sandals South Coast's first goal of the season, snapping a run of 381 minutes since the start of the season, when he gave them the lead in the 21st minute.

Akeem Smith levelled for Wadadah FC in the 33rd minute, their first goal in three games since they beat Hopewell United 3-1 in mid-December.

Conroy Dixon restored Sandal South Coast's lead in the 44th minute then held on in the second half to claim their first victory after getting points from Lilliput Rovers earlier.

Falmouth United dropped more points as they had to come from behind to earn a draw against Super Star FC, who were given the lead by Yassar Bacchas in the 14th minute.

Former national striker Allan Ottey scored his first goal of the season when he restored parity for Falmouth United in the 65th minute.