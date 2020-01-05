Faulkland hunt more points against promoted Super Star

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions and Zone One leaders Faulkland FC will seek to extend the competition's only unbeaten record today when they host promoted and pointless Super Star FC at Jarrett Park, in the Jamaica Football Federation Western Confederation/ Charley's JB Rum Super League.

Match time is 3:00 pm. Faulkland FC are on seven points from two wins and a draw, one point ahead of second- place George's Plain FC, followed by Falmouth United (five points), Montego Bay United (four), Harmony FC (three) and Super Star, who are yet to score their first point since earning promotion.

In other games today, Falmouth United will be seeking back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they host George's Plain at Elleston Wakeland Centre, FC Reno host Sandals South Coast at Frome, and Montego Bay United hope to rebound from a big loss when they welcome Harmony FC at WesPow Park. All games are scheduled to start at 3:00 pm.

Faulkland FC are coming off a big 4-1 thrashing of Montego Bay United, and their confidence should be high against the Hanover club that has lost all three games played and have conceded a league-high nine goals in the process.

The Faulkland FC coaching staff could take the opportunity to give some of their other squad players game time against what is on paper, the weakest team in the zone.

FC Reno will also be on a high after their 3-0 thrashing of Wadadah FC at Frome, as they take on a Sandals South Coast team whose only win so far came in the boardroom after Lilliput Rovers failed to provide adequate security for their game.

Sandals South Coast are yet to score a goal on the field of play while conceding twice and the FC Reno strikers, led by Tavar Thompson, will be eager to get at them and maintain their place at the top of the zone.

Falmouth United got off to a slow start by drawing their first two games, then just edged Harmony FC 2-1 in their Trelawny derby.

They will hope to build on that but face a George's Plain FC team that has won their last two games by a 4-0 aggregate and will be fancying their hopes of upsetting the team that made it into the semi-finals last season.

George's Plain FC's Lando Campbell has scored in every game so far and leads the competition with four goals, and he will no doubt be on the hunt for more goals today.

