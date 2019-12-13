First-time finalists to contest SFP Six-A-Side final

The curtains will come down on the seventh staging of the Shelly- Ann Fraser-Pryce (SFP) Six-A-Side Football Competition on Sunday at Foska Oval with the final between Lyrics and Legacy.

Match time is 4:00 pm. In the curtain-raiser at 3:00 pm, Trendsetter face Eurotrend for third place . The competition, which started on November 2, comprised 16 teams, divided into four zones of four teams each.

There were a total of 30 games, with 44 goals scored. Dujion Watkins of Moscow, and Kemar Lawrence of Malhotra, lead the individual goal scoring table with three goals each, followed by Kevin Romans of Eurotrend with two goals.

Lyrics are first-time entrants and have made it all the way to the final, while Legacy are the youngest team in the competition. Both teams have been playing attractive football throughout the competition, therefore, an exciting final is anticipated.

Legacy beat Eurotrend 2-0 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in one semi-final, while Lyrics beat Trendsetter 2-1, also in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 finish in the other semi-finals.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is happy with the positive impact the competition has had on her community over the years.

“The competition keeps getting bigger and is having the impact we hoped it would have when we started seven year ago. It is absolutely wonderful to see people from the Waterhouse community come out every weekend to cheer on the teams, even if it’s not their own,” she said.

Fraser-Pryce also thanked her sponsors for their continued support during the seven-year period which has helped the competition to have the meaningful impact which was intended from day one.

“I have to thank the sponsors who have provided support over the years and my hope is that it will go on for many years to come.

“We have been able to reach the unattached youth through this competition and so we want to continue to do that for my community of Waterhouse for as long as possible in an effort to reduce the violence and conflict within the area through healthy competition, with incentives to encourage participation,” said the Jamaican sprint queen.

The presentation of prizes and awards for the top four teams, the Most Valuable Player, Leading Goal Scorer, Best Defender, Most Disciplined team, and others, will follow immediately after the final.

Title sponsor is Nike, supported by telecommunications giant Digicel and GraceKennedy, for whom Fraser- Pryce is an ambassador. Other partners are Wisynco, through their products WATA and Ironade;Foska Oats, Toyota Jamaica, Sanmerna Paper Products, Member of Parliament Anthony Hylton and Pizza Hut.

— Dwayne Richards