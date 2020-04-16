Football relief coming

Concacaf President Victor Montagliani says his confederation has moved to create channels for member associations (MAs) to access monies that could be used to help ease their financial burden in the face of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Canadian business told the Jamaica Observer on Tuesday that the confederation has fast-tracked the process of financial aid to its 41-member grouping for those who require the assistance.

Member countries in North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, Jamaica included, could benefit from the “special” provision of the annual One Concacaf Fund.

Each of Concacaf's 35 FIFAaffiliated members normally “gets US$175,000”, while the six non-FIFA members are eligible for “US$250,000 each”.

The non-FIFA members of Concacaf get more because they do not receive additional funding from FIFA, as the other 35 do.

Concacaf, like the rest of the footballing world, has taken a big hit from the COVID-19's deadly spread and its disruption of schedules, competitions, and programmes.

In other words, football has been brought to a virtual standstill. Still, Montagliani maintains that now is the time to think more “of humanity than of football”.

He claims he recognises the sense of anxiety some member associations would be feeling at this time in taking care of their housekeeping and other corporate obligations, therefore, Concacaf had to respond to those concerns.

“The first thing we did is our One Concacaf Fund, we already changed some of the regulations in loosening up some of the requirements. For instance, before you could not use One Concacaf for human resources, so what we have done is that during this period where there is no programming, we will allow it.

“At the end of the day football is about people and everybody will be wanting to keep their staff on as much as possible, so we are allowing that funding to target that,” Montagliani said.

The Fifa vice-president said broader support for Concacaf members is being crafted with Fifa.

With that in mind, a process has started to determine where those needs are more pronounced and who is qualified to access aid.

“We have already started bilateral discussions with all our members and stakeholders trying to take an inventory as we are also working with Fifa, whose ultimate intention will be to help out world football.

“We are therefore working hand in glove with not only Fifa, but other confederations because I think it's important it [the process] be done in a holistic and responsible way,” Montagliani noted.

He reminded that even in this time of crisis, a delicate balance of proper fiscal responsibility, core obligation, and sense of humanity must be pursued, if not, achieved in the effort to render help across the board.

“Yes, I know that Fifa has the funds, but we have to be realistic too because this can't be like the Government bailing out the auto industry, because Fifa doesn't have that kind of money.

“What's important is for us to look to see what the real damage is, who is eligible, and how they are eligible, what's the application process and all that kind of stuff,” Montagliani said.

He told the Observer that a damage assessment process across all platforms of Concacaf has been activated, with the hope of achieving fact-based conclusions when the dust would have settled post-COVID-19.

“We are already in a process to start an assessment of what that will look like, and not from only a confederation standpoint, but also from a stakeholder standpoint may it be member associations, leagues, or clubs.

“Of course, some will be harder hit than others, and some won't even be hit at all. From a Concacaf-specific perspective, we are fortunate to have done a tremendous amount of work on the fiscal and governance side and so our confederation is in a good financial position because we have done the right thing and we have made the tough decisions,” Montagliani stated.

He said he shudders to think what the far-reaching impact of a global crisis like the coronavirus would have had on Concacaf four years ago.

“If this would have happened four years ago, it would have been [devastating] because when I walked in the door [became president] the coffers were empty, so Concacaf will never be in a position, in the way it was left, to survive something like this, but we are because we have done the work in the last four years,” he asserted.

Montagliani, who heads a Fifa crisis management group, says so far there is no evidence of a fallout with crucial partners across the corporate platform.

“Right now there has been no impact because everything has been postponed, so they know that it is a question of queuing up and when it [football] will come back.

“And that's another thing we have built up strongly with our sponsors and stakeholders, we have built a strong relationship, if anything needs to happen on an economic level, then that's a conversation we will have with them. Right now we are in good speed,” Montagliani ended.