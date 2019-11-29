Former footballer 'Squingy' Reynolds has passed

Dennis “Squingy” Reynolds, popular St George's College Manning Cup footballer in the 1950s, died at his home in Atlanta, United States last Friday.

The fun-loving Reynolds, who celebrated his 80th birthday earlier this month, succumbed to long-standing heart complications, compounded by diabetes.

After school, Reynolds took up the metal fabrication trade, operating business on the Spanish Town Road. He then worked in New York, before returning to Jamaica and switching to tent building.

As a pioneer in the field, in 1996, he registered his Tent World at Churchill Avenue, off Hagley Park Road as the first registered tent-building company in Jamaica.

He lived in Atlanta in retirement, but made frequent visits to Jamaica.