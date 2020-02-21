Former West Indies cricketer to receive inaugural National Youth Award

BRADES, Montserrat (CMC) — The first Montserratian to represent West Indies in Test cricket Lionel Baker has been chosen to create history yet again by being the first recipient of a National Youth Award for excellence in sports.

A statement from the Montserrat government said it would be the first time the list of National Honours and Awards includes such an awardee.

The 35-year-old Baker, who last played for West Indies over a decade ago, is being awarded for his involvement and contribution to sports on Montserrat, particularly in cricket.

In 2008, the right-arm fast-medium bowler became the first cricketer from Montserrat to wear the West Indies colours in Test cricket, playing in the squad that went up against New Zealand in Dunedin in December of that year and during the match becoming one of very few players to have taken a catch on debut when he dismissed Tim McIntosh for 34.

During that tour of New Zealand, he also played his first T20 International in Auckland later that month. In November, just a few weeks earlier, Barker made his debut for the Caribbean side in a One-Day International (ODI) match against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi.

He played his last Test, ODI and T20 International matches for West Indies in 2009.

The seamer has also represented Montserrat, Leeward Islands, Stanford Superstars, West Indies A, and West Indies B.

Montserrat Premier Joseph Farrell said he was “pleased to be able to confer the first National Youth Award on a young Montserratian who has made noticeable contribution to Montserrat, through sports”, adding that it was important for youth to be acknowledged for their contributions as it served as motivation for continued nation-building, and instilled a sense of national pride.

The Government statement said the National Youth Awards will now be a regular part of the National Honours and Awards ceremony, and will be aimed at recognising the contribution of youth on Montserrat to national development, community and nation-building.

Baker will receive his award during the 6th National Honours and Awards Ceremony at the Montserrat Cultural Centre on March 8, 2020.