Yes, we can!

With his young Reggae Girlz a mere two wins away from achieving a historic qualification to the Fifa Under-20 Women's World Cup Finals, Head Coach Xavier Gilbert believes his team has what it takes to achieve the feat.

Gilbert's confidence in this current group comes from the fact that they share the same appetite and aspiration for success and they have so far demonstrated that through two rounds of the Concacaf Women's Under-20 Championship ongoing in the Dominican Republic.

The Girlz started the knockout stage on a positive note with a 9-1 pounding of Bermuda on Saturday to follow up their unbeaten Group E run where they drew 4-4 with Guatemala before defeating El Salvador and Canada 4-1 and 3-1, respectively.

They will be looking to move even closer to their World Cup dream when they meet the host nation in tomorrow's quarter-final clash.

“We have played four very good games so far and I think those results are the reflection of our determination and the hard work we have done during each and every training session. We were by no means flawless, particularly in the first game against Guatemala, but we executed our game plan well and that is why we are at this stage in the tournament.

“It is no secret that we are missing some key players, but when you have a large and talented pool, you tend not to be surprised by what players bring to the table. So although we miss those key players it doesn't show that much, because the players here have shown their quality and continue to improve each game,” Gilbert told the Jamaica Observer.

While lauding his team for their performance against Bermuda, Gilbert noted that there was no time to admire the scoreline as it will all amount to nothing if they fail to secure a semi-final spot or more importantly World Cup qualification.

As such the tactician stressed the significance of getting the job done when they meet the Dominican Republic as victory would guarantee them a semi-final date with 2018 beaten finalists United States or Canada. Only the March 8 finalists will qualify for the World Cup to be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama.

“The team performed well against Bermuda, as we did what we had to do to advance to the quarter-final. But I always say, the job is not yet done and the entire team knows what is at stake so we are now recovering as best as we can and looking forward to the quarter-final,” Gilbert noted.

“Our aim is definitely to make it to the last four and we know it is going to be a tough encounter against the Dominican Republic, but we are up for the challenge. We think that there are some weaknesses that we can exploit, but they are also good offensively, so we have to tighten up our defence to ensure that they don't break us down,” he added.

That said, Gilbert expressed his delight at having Captain Jody Brown in rich goalscoring form at this stage of the tournament, as she will be a crucial weapon in the young Reggae Girlz' armoury.

Brown, now Jamaica's all-time leading scorer at the Concacaf Under-20 Championship, has so far tallied eight goals, four of which came against Bermuda.

“She has been fantastic both on and off the field as a leader and I always enjoy working with her because she is one of those players who always steps up to the plate and ensures that we do well. She is leading from the front and her performances so far are testament to that.

“So I am very happy and pleased with how she has gone about business and she has support from Marlee Fray and the others who are also finding goals. So once they continue in that vein, we are confident of a good showing against the Dominican Republic and we believe it (qualification) can be done,” the decorated female football coach ended.