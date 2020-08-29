Fillies on show!

It will be a true test of stamina, strength and class for Anthony Nunes' Above and Beyond and her counterparts when they square off in the Jamaica Oaks Classic over 10 furlongs (2,000 metres) at Caymanas Park today.

This event, which carries a total purse of $2.5 million, is for locally bred three-year-old fillies only and interestingly, none of those entered have ventured longer than a mile in their careers, which means the breathtaking journey will surely test their mettle.

That said, Above and Beyond's manner of victory against most of her nine rivals when romping the one-mile 1000 Guineas recently, makes her the pick of the pack, to cop the third Classic offering of the truncated 2020 season.

The Jamaica Oaks is listed as race number nine and has a scheduled post time of 4:45 pm. First post for the 10-race programme is 12:05 pm.

Since her facile 6 ¼ lengths victory in the 1000 Guineas, Above and Beyond, who is yet to be beaten by a filly in her career thus far, has made steady progress at exercise in preparation for today's assignment.

She enters this made-to-order Classic with three wins from seven starts, and could very well make it four wins from eight starts, as she is expected to continue her dominance over her peers with Dane Nelson in the saddle.

Above and Beyond's only losses so far came twice against the super talented Wow Wow and twice to his stable companion Nipster, which indicates that it will take something special from rivals to lower her colours as the best three-year-old filly on track at the moment.

Another Affair, the 1000 Guineas runner-up, has also been extensively prepared by trainer Gary Subratie, with hopes of turning the table on their recent conqueror. She clocked an easy 1:14.0 minutes over six furlongs on Sunday last, which means she is ready to do battle with Robert Halledeen once again doing the honours.

However, there is no denying that Another Affair's staying capabilities seems limited, as she gradually faded in the straight in the 1000 Guineas and was only one-length ahead of fourth-placed Glock.

Glock, who is also from Nunes' barn, has shown some signs of versatility, having brushed aside a non-winners of two field over five furlongs round, a mere two weeks after the 1000 Guineas performance.

Though not expected to take down her stablemate, Glock and Phillip Parchment will certainly be aimed at going one or two spots higher on this occasion.

Another Nunes trainee, SenCity closed well for third in the 1000 Guineas and has improved at exercise since, clocking a noteworthy 1:13.3 minutes for six furlongs working with none other than Above and Beyond.

While SenCity has a lot of ground to make up on her more illustrious stablemate, she could certainly spoil the party if Above and Beyond errs, especially with Dick Cardenas replacing apprentice Reyan Lewis in the saddle.

Meanwhile, Richard Azan's Shepanza, a half-sister to Bigdaddykool, is bred to get a distance of ground and though not expected to upset the apple cart, she will certainly attract some attention running with Lasix for the first time.

Basilicus, Attorney General, Adore Brilliance, Striking Lady, and City Counsel complete the line-up for the feature contest.

Before the ladies command all the attention, the $1.5-million Bonnie Blue Flag contest should whet the appetite of those in attendance, as the top-rated horse in the country, Toona Ciliata lock horns with 2000 Guineas winner Wow Wow, who is considered to be the most talented in training at this time.

The likes of Princess Ava and the rejuvenated Supreme Soul, last year's Triple Crown winner, are also included in the line-up for the Open Allowance call set to contest nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820 metres) at 3:35 pm.

Bold Aflair, Uncle Vinnie, and Harry's Train complete the field for the event which no doubt provides the opportunity for a demonstration of the best racing can offer at this time.

With all and sundry already aware of what the Anthony Nunes trio – Toona Ciliata, Supreme Soul and Princess Ava – have to offer, the true attraction will surround how last season's champion two-year-old Wow Wow fare against these in his first try at two turns.

Having already demonstrated that he is indeed an impressive sort with some classy performances in an illustrious 12-race career, which includes wins in his last 11 starts, the Gary Subratie-conditioned Wow Wow will certainly get the ultimate test here in his final preparation run for next month's 10-furlong Jamaica St Leger.

Ones to Watch



Race 1) Shauna Cruise/Chief Prospect/Princess Kavel/Bigman Union

Race 2) Miss Elaine/Golden Destiny/Chief of State/Classy Miss

Race 3) Roy Rogers/Big Bang/Coco Chanel/Tricky One

Race 4) Luana/Mr Pantheon/Storm Valley/Yet Again

Race 5) Lady Carmen/Stan Roy/Mount Zion King/Director Daley

Race 6) Casual Peach/Berry Boy/Adwa/Chinamax

Race 7) Princess Ava/Toona Ciliata/Supreme Soul/Wow Wow

Race 8) Trickster/April Spirit/Quora/Congrats Suckie

Race 9) Another Affair/Glock/Sencity/Above and Beyond

Race 10) Baltusrol/Top Shelf/Polly B/Bimini/Mr Universe