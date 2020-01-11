Hot Spur, The Genius win Capital Betting/Observer Tipsters' Competition

Leslie McLean (Hot Spur) and Kingsley Gentles (The Genius) have emerged the overall champions in the 2019 Capital Betting and Wagering Limited/Jamaica Observer Tipsters' Competition.

McLean is the champion in the Most Wins category, while Gentles came out as the champion in the Monetary category. Each tipster will receive $50,000 for his efforts.



McLean finished with 326 winners to cop the title, with Jason Duncan (Jah Son) and Roshane Douse (The Future) both on 321 winners tying for second place. Ruddy Allen (Kool Kat) was fourth on 320 winners and Gentles was fifth on 318 winners. The other tipsters were Sherdon Cowan (The General with 309 winners), Donald Bahadur (Sir Donald with 306 winners), Mario Wayne McCulloch (Slip Saddle with 302 winners) and Mark Orelue (The Lark, also with 302 winners).



In the Monetary category, Gentles ended the year with $30,286 to be crowned champion. The closest rival was Orelue with $318.



Each tipster starts the year with a nominal figure of $20,000 to place their bets. They can bet a minimum of $250 per race day.



For the 2020 competition, Gerald Reid (Reidy) and Anthony Allen (Gujurat) have replaced Orelue and Douse.



The competition offers quarterly prize money of $20,000 to the tipster who accumulates the most money above $20,000. The tipster with the most wins at the end of the quarter also gets $20,000.



Andre Fraser, executive director at Capital Betting and Wagering Limited, said he was pleased with how the competition has gone over the years and is looking forward to another good year.

“The competition is going good so far, and I am glad that everybody is winning something and I think it is something good for the gaming industry as well. Good luck to all tipsters this season,” Fraser told the Jamaica Observer.