Hydel's Moore runs impressive 11.74secs at JC meet

Defending Class One girls' 100m champion Ashanti Moore of Hydel High had eyes popping when she jogged 11.74 (-0.6 mps) at the 27th staging of the Purewater/JC/R Danny Williams track and field meet at the Ashenheim Stadium yesterday.

Moore, who has a personal best of 11.17, looked trim and sharp and could not have been more relaxed as she opened her season with 11.74 in heat three ahead of Ackelia Smith of Edwin Allen High, who clocked 12.07 and was the second-fastest overall.

However, Serena Cole of Edwin Alen was the quickest female overall clocking an impressive 11.61 (1.6 mps) in Class Two as she was on her toes bouncing home. Hydel's Shenese Walker was second- fastest overall, winning heat two in 11.81 (0.5 mps).

Jody-Ann Daley of Hydel High had the first record-clocking 10.85 seconds to win the girls' 70m hurdles and that was followed by Kingston College's Taj Marque White, who won the boys' 80m hurdles in a record 11.53.

Oneika Wilson of Hydel won the Class Tw0 100m hurdles in an impressive 13.70 (-0.4 mps) seconds, which was just outside Melaine Walker's record of 13.6 set 20 years ago.

Rosalee Cooper of St Jago took the Class One 100m hurdles in record fashion of 13.80. KC's Amontae Wray took Class Two 110m hurdles in 14.45 in heat two, while Calabar's David Williams won heat three in 14.74 ahead of KC's Yourie Lawrence in 14.83.

Calabar's Niquane Henry won the Class One 400m hurdles in 54.03, while Bryan Levell of Edwin Allen won Class Two 400m hurdles in 56.24. The outstanding Shaquena Foote of Petersfield High captured the girls' Class One 400m hurdles in 1:00.40.

KC's Aron Tanui took the 5,000m in 15:55.84 minutes ahead of his teammate Kirk Dawkins with 15:59.84. They were the only athletes under the 16-minute barrier.

St Jago's Rushell Johnson captured the girls' 3,000m in 10:55.96 ahead of Edwin Allen's Jeniel Jones 11:06.19.

In the middle distances, Calabar's gem Kimar Farquharson won the Class One 800m in 1:51.42 very easily in heat five, while Chevonne Hall of Edwin Allen was second-fastest winning heat three in 1:52.19.

KC's Malique Savery took heat two in 1:54.40. JC's Omarion Davis showed that he will be a force to be reckoned with in Class Two clocking 1:57.19 and was quickest ahead of his teammate Nicholas Green, who took heat one in 1:58.77.

JC's Markell Mills was also the fastest in Class Three clocking 2:11.80.

— Howard Walker