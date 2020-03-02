Hydel's stars happy for Express Canteen, Wisynco Champs boost

Sporting director of Hydel Group of Schools, Corey Bennett, and top athletes have expressed gratitude for a boost in support of their Inter-secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships aspirations by Express Canteen and Wisynco Group Limited.



Speaking at the presentation on their training grounds at Caymanas Estate last Tuesday afternoon, Garriel White, captain of the school's girls' track and field team, as well as sprint ace Ashanti Moore noted the benefits of the combined sponsorship provided by the school's concessionaire, Express Canteen, and beverage producers Wisynco.



“We are thankful for the sponsorship and will use it as an upliftment to better our nutrition to better our performances,” said White. “It will help us to stay hydrated and we're thankful for the contribution.”



White, a Class One athlete, who competes in the 400 metres and 400 metres hurdles expressed pride at leading her school's track team.



“It's a pretty good feeling knowing you have to keep your standards up for others to follow and it could be difficult while leading because you have mixed personalities to handle,” shared White. “But it is good also.”



The school will benefit from sponsorship, including Wisynco's WATA and Powerade products and cash from Express Canteen, in the sum $300,000.



Ryan Foster, chairman of Express Canteen, said: “We consider ourselves not just a meal provider in schools, but one of the key stakeholders in the effective operation of a school. We believe in our motto: 'Feed your Dreams'.”



Melissa Lue Yen, Wisynco Group Limited's food service business manager, said: “Hydel is just around the corner from our offices so we're happy to partner with Express Canteen to support the Hydel Group of Schools with some beverages and hydration for training.”



Moore, who is expected to feature in one of the major sprint showdowns at the 2020 ISSA Boys' and Girl's Athletics Championships, shared her 'good feeling' about the donation.



“I feel good about this sponsorship knowing that we have fluids to hydrate the body the right way. I am grateful,” said Moore. “It can help my teammates by keeping us hydrated and it can help us for our preparation going into Champs.”



Hydel, a strong competing school in a wide variety of ISSA tournaments, finished a strong second on 284 points in the race for the Girls' Champs title last year, just seven points adrift champions Edwin Allen High, who tallied 291.



Asked to comment on their chances, Moore kept her cards close to her chest.



“I feel we can finish in the top five at Boys' and Girls' Champs,” said Moore.



Bennett, who has been manning Hydel High School's swift advancement up the Champs table, was also non-committal about their title hopes.



He said: “Sometimes when you think you're getting closer teams just automatically improve on you, through transfers and other things, persons really improve overnight, especially over the summer. But we're just trying to go out there again and do our best. We came close last year. That's no indication that we're going to get close again this year because other teams have changed and improved. We're just hoping that the girls remain healthy. One of my main things right now is that they go into Champs healthy so that they can give of their best.”



The fluids are expected to aid in fulfilling that purpose and Bennett was thankful.

“It couldn't have come at a better time because when you try to go faster you need to be rehydrated and as such getting both Powerade and WATA as part of your rehydration process is more than welcome, and we're excited about the joint venture,” Bennett said.



“Express Canteen has been operating our canteen since September and for Mr Foster to come on-board so quickly after that and give such a sponsorship is just remarkable.”