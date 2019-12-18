INSPORTS All-island Primary round-of-16 qualifiers decided

The qualifiers for the round of 16 in the 2019/2020 Institute of Sports (INSPORTS) All-island Primary Schools football competition have been decided after the completion of the preliminary round.

The round of 16 will be played using a knockout format and the drawing is slated to take place on January 14, 2020 during a press launch.

Holy Family Primary won for the parish of Kingston by beating St Aloysius in the final, with Clan Carty third and Rousseau Primary in fourth place.

Rousseau Primary were voted the most disciplined team. Pembroke Hall emerged winners of St Andrew by beating Balmagie Primary in the final, with St Francis Primary and Infant third and St Peter Claver Primary in fourth.

St Peter Claver Primary won the most disciplined team. McAuley came out on top in St Catherine, getting past Spanish Town Primary in the final, followed by Old Harbour Primary in third and St John’s Primary in fourth position.

Spanish Town won the most disciplined team. Naggo Head Primary captured the parish of Portmore, beating Waterford Primary in the final as Portsmouth Primary finished third and Belmont Park Primary came in fourth.

The most disciplined team was awarded to Port Henderson Primary. Corinaldi Primary won the parish of St James, beating Barracks Road Primary in the final with Chetwood Primary third and Granville Primary in fourth position.

Chetwood were selected the most disciplined team. St Elizabeth’s winners were Holland Primary, who defeated Brompton Primary in the final, with Marie Cole Memorial third and Crawford Primary fourth.

Balaclava Primary won the most disciplined team. Ocho Rios Primary captured the parish of St Ann by defeating Golden Grove in the final, with Bethany Primary in third and Runaway Bay All-Age fourth.

Ocho Rios won the most disciplined team. Porus Primary came out on top in the parish of Manchester, beating New Green in the final with Nazareth Primary third and Bethlehem fourth. The most disciplined team was Bethabara Primary.

Oracabessa won for the parish of St Mary, beating May River Primary in the final with Epson Primary third and Jack River Primary in fourth position. New Horizon Prep won the Westmoreland Parish Final with a 4-3 penalty kick result over Unity Primary.

Little London finished third, scoring a 2-1 win over Broughton Primary in the play-off. The top four schools and the most disciplined teams were given incentives towards their sports programmes.

The winners received $60,000, with second receiving $35,000, third $25,000, and fourth $15,000. Each of the most disciplined teams and the winning coaches received $10,000.