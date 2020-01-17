I felt the love, says returning Bravo

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — Returning all-rounder Dwayne Bravo says he was moved by the love from the fans despite ending on the losing side in Wednesday's opening Twenty20 International against Ireland.

The 36-year-old featured in his first match for West Indies in nearly three-anda- half years, but the hosts failed to overhaul a challenging 208 at Grenada National Stadium, and slipped to a four-run defeat.

“It's good to be back. I am happy to be given this opportunity again to represent West Indies once more,” said Bravo, who finished with two for 28 from four overs of medium pace and made nine.

“I feel the love from the people here in Grenada. Walking into the hotel, even the [staff] were happy…those things make me feel really proud and I am happy to be a West Indian. It's nice to be still loved and appreciated by the fans.”

He continued: “It was not the result we wanted but again in cricket, you win and you lose. Chasing over 200 is always a difficult chase but to lose by [four] runs shows a great team effort. “Barring the result, the way how Evin (Lewis) batted, the way how (Lendl) Simmons batted [and how] Polly (Pollard), (Shimron) Hetmyer they played those cameos, [was pleasing].”

Bravo was recalled for the current three-match series which will conclude this weekend at Warner Park in St Kitts with a double-header. With 67 T20 Internationals, he is one of the most experienced players on a side comprising mainly younger players, and believes his knowledge will be a massive boost for the unit.

“I feel good to know that I among this talented squad here, and I think these guys have 10, 12 years in front of them where they can dominate world cricket at some point,” he explained.

“My role is not to come back and try and take anyone's spot or to play every game, but to try and share whatever knowledge I have and have gained over the years. I believe with a captain like Polly and a coach like Phil (Simmons) that these young players can produce great things for West Indies in times to come.”

Bravo's first over on Wednesday was less than flattering, opener Paul Stirling (95) smashing the the first three deliveries for four, six and six, as 18 runs came from the over.

However, he was excellent in his last three overs, displaying his remarkable skill especially at death as he conceded just 10 runs and snatched two wickets.

“The key to death bowling is being able to nail a yorker when you want it. It's the safest ball, it's the best option whenever you're under pressure,” the Trinidadian pointed out.

“Most times when you go on grounds that have a big wind factor, as a bowler you have to analyse all of these things – all of these things come into play.

“The first over didn't go according to plan but after that when I came back at the back end where my experience really comes in, and I just decided yorkers is the way to go.”