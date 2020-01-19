Immobile hits hat-trick as Lazio crush Sampdoria

MILAN, Italy (AFP) — Ciro Immobile scored a hat-trick as Lazio thrashed 10-man Sampdoria 5-1 yesterday to consolidate third place in Serie A and keep the pressure on leaders Juventus and Inter Milan.

Simone Inzaghi's side extended their club record winning streak to 11 games as they target a first Serie A title since 2000, with Immobile the runaway top scorer in Serie A with 23 goals.

“If we get to seven, eight, 10 games from the end and we are still there, why not try to still believe? But for now the goal remains the Champions League,” insisted Immobile.

“The important thing is to continue like this without getting carried away.” Immobile is on course to overtake Gonzalo Higuain's Serie A record of 36 goals scored for Napoli in the 2015-2016 season.

“Only Higuain achieved this, so it's tough,” continued Immobile, whose previous best was 29 goals in the 2017-2018 season.

“But with these teammates, this crowd, this enthusiasm, we can continue to do well, and hopefully I can keep scoring.

“I always keep my feet on the ground and I'm already thinking about Tuesday's [Italian Cup] game against Napoli, which is very important.”

Sampdoria had beaten Brescia 5-1 last time out but were overrun by the Romans, who move three points behind Juventus and one adrift of Inter Milan. Atalanta and Roma are ten points behind.

Eight-time reigning champions Juventus host Parma today, with Inter Milan at Lecce. Immobile played a role in Felipe Caicedo's opener after just seven minutes in Stadio Olimpico.

He added two more goals in a three-minute first-half spell, the first from the spot after a Nicola Murru handball. The 29-year-old striker ran rings around the Sampdoria defence after picking up a long Francesco Acerbi ball to put his team three up after 20 minutes.

Immobile converted a second penalty on 65 minutes after Angolan defender Bastos tapped in nine minutes following the break, bringing his tally to 23 goals this season — three more than Sampdoria have scored.

Sampdoria played the final quarter of an hour a man down after Julian Chabot was sent off for bringing down Bobby Adekanye. Karol Linetty pulled a goal back for the Genoa side after 69 minutes, but Claudio Ranieri's side are now 16th, five points above the relegation zone.

“I'm very happy, but we know that there must be no rest,” said Inzaghi after his 100th victory on the Lazio bench.

“We'll enjoy these 11 successes plus the Italian Super Cup but now we first have the Italian Cup with Napoli and then the [Roman] derby.”

Ranieri lamented “the worst game” since he took over in October. “Lazio were magnificent,” said the former Leicester City boss.

“They are having fun and play by heart; we will see at the end of March early April where they will be and in what condition.”

Eighth-place Torino travel to Sassuolo, in 15th, later on Saturday, looking to keep their Europa League push on track as last season's runners-up Napoli, in 11th place, host 14th-place Fiorentina after losing their last two games.