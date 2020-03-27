Italian football opens national training centre to coronavirus patients
MILAN, Italy (AFP) — Italian football bosses confirmed yesterday the national team's training centre at Coverciano in Tuscany will be made available to local authorities for the treatment of novel coronavirus patients.
Italy is now the global epicentre for the disease which has now killed 7,503 in the country and infected almost 75,000.
“Health is of the utmost importance and needs to be protected, which is why the FIGC [Italian Football Federation] is opening the centre in Coverciano to Italians in difficulty,” FIGC president Gabriele Gravina said.
All sport in Italy has been suspended until April 3, and the FIGC chief said he had told the Mayor of Florence Dario Nardella that local authorities could use the facility just outside the city.
“We're not playing football now, to get back to it we need to win the most important match against coronavirus together,” added Gravina.
The centre already hosts a unit of the local fire brigade, with the hotel and the auditorium now being made available for patients receiving treatment.
Coverciano is where all of Italy's national football teams train. The Italian Football Museum is also located on site.
Known as the 'University of football' it also hosts high-level training courses for coaches and referees and will be the future control centre for video assistant referee (VAR).
In Tuscany, nearly 3,000 people have been infected by the virus which has killed 142 locally.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy