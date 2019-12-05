JCA, UWI sign three-year MOU

THE University of the West Indies (UWI), through the Faculty of Sport and the Mona Academy of Sport, yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) which the parties say will contribute to cricket development across the island.

Part of the three-year agreement is the UWI's commitment to providing priority medical support for players contracted to the JCA, and to spearhead sports science research to help improve player output.

The research is to focus on fitness, physiotherapy and strength and conditioning patterns to reduce risk of injury as well as player fatigue. The UWI Faculty of Sport, which has been in existence for just over two years, is also expected to explore the application of scientific approaches to preparing teams.

The JCA's side of the deal is to engage partners in rehabilitating and developing the university's Mona Campus facilities — particularly pitches and installation of physical infrastructure — so they meet the first-class cricket standards set out by Cricket West Indies.

The UWI, Mona campus sits on a sprawling 650-acre property in the north-eastern section of St Andrew. The Jamaica Observer was not able to ascertain the value of the bilateral pact, but was told it is a “multimillion-dollar” arrangement.

“This is a significant milestone for the JCA and The University of the West Indies,” said JCA President Wilford “Billy” Heaven during yesterday's signing ceremony held at the Basic Medical Sciences Building, UWI, Mona.

“We welcome the initiative, [and] we look forward to a profitable and beneficial relationship. It comes with benefits, but it also comes with responsibilities, and each party knows very well that in order for this to work we all have to keep our side of the bargain,” the JCA boss added.

Dale Webber, the pro vice-chancellor and Principal of the UWI, Mona, expressed optimism regarding the revival of Jamaica and West Indies cricket.

“I think that there is always a way forward. And while we may be on a cycle that is in a direction that we may not be absolutely happy with, there are places and times which will come when we will again be on top.

“With the management and team that you [the JCA] have, I know that we will get there. And this programme is going to help us get there. I'd like to affirm the university's commitment to this partnership,” he said.

He noted the similar roles that the UWI and cricket play in binding the Caribbean together, and stressed that the sport is also crucial within communities with respect to social development and in strengthening conflict resolution.

“The value of national cricket, in terms of development, is well established. As we work together we look forward to taking cricket to the heights that it should get to. I look forward to what this MOU will give us in terms of our growth and development as an institution and for cricket in our country and our region,” Professor Webber ended.

