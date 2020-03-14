JCA postpones all cricket activities as a precaution in light of COVID-19

Following careful consideration and consultation, the Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) has indefinitely postponed the remainder of Senior Cup fixtures, training camps for Senior Women, Under-19 Women and Under-15 boys, along with all cricket-related activities under its purview.



This has come as a result of the confirmation of COVID-19 cases in Jamaica by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.



“The interests of our athletes, sponsors, partners, staff and spectators are of primary importance. As a national sporting body we will support the efforts of the Government, private stakeholders and all Jamaicans to protect the nation's health and safety,” read a statement from the JCA on Thursday.



Further, the JCA remains in contact with Cricket West Indies and Caricom heads of Government in relation to the staging of current or near-future regional tournaments and international series.