JFF Women's KO semi-finals on today

REIGNING champions Waterhouse Football Club will face rivals Arnett Gardens Football Club in the 2019/2020 Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)/Lascelles Employees and Partners Co-Operative Credit Union Women's knockout semi-finals today at JFF Captain Horace Burrell Centre of Excellence, starting at 1:30 pm.

The other semi-final at the same venue will see Cavalier Football Club going up against Olympic Gardens FC at 3:00 pm.



Waterhouse's Coach Xavier Gilbert said this is the first time the team will be playing Arnett Gardens for the season and he is hoping to come out with the advantage going into the return leg.



“Our main objective is to come out with the victory as the players are capable, but we won't be taking any chances with our opponents, as though they are playing up and down they have some good players in their line-up,” Gilbert said.



Waterhouse will be relying on their leading goalscorer Shantel Bailey with 29 goals, David Richards with 20 goals, and Shaneil Buckley to get their goals.



Meanwhile, Tamara Williams, coach of Arnett Gardens, said her team's chances of beating the defending champions are as good as any.

“This is the first time both teams are facing each other for the entire season, and providing the players put their chances away, Arnett should come out victorious,” Williams said.



Williams is hoping that Shenel Spence, Shenika Williams, Kadian Edwards, and the entire team can stave off the challenge of Waterhouse and get the goals.



Meanwhile, Everdean Scarlett, coach of Cavalier Football Club, said his chances against Olympic Gardens are not great as the opposition is a very good team.



“We have five players that are injured with two coming down with the flu. However, I am still hoping to come out winning and go into the return leg with the advantage. They should give a good account of themselves despite the injuries,” he said.



Scarlett hopes that players such as Rena Gordon, the team's leading goalscorer, along with Shanice Irons, Suen Gregory, and Rhonda Rhooms can get the goals early to give the team a big boost.



Michael Peart, coach of Olympic Gardens, will be going for victory.



He expects Monique Pryce, Renee Scott, Ashlee Sawyers and the team's leading scorer Kevena Reid to get the goals and pull off victory to go into the second leg with the advantage.