JOA's Foster gets technical with regional sports appointment

Secretary general and CEO of the Jamaica Olympic Association (JOA), Ryan Foster has been appointed to the Technical Commission of Caribe Sports (the recently rebranded Central American and Caribbean Sport Organisation, which owns the oldest multi-sport global championships, the Central American and Caribbean [CAC] Games).



Foster takes his seat at the table among regional experts from English, Spanish and French-speaking countries that form the membership of the sport organisation and will, along with colleague commission members, script the technical agenda for over 35 sports of the games.



Commenting on his appointment, Foster, who has a successful history in managing and executing sporting events, said: “Jamaica has a seat on an important commission, which really is the competition engine of the games and our team, led by President Meija, will ensure that service above self and regional commitment guarantee the CAC vehicle firing on all cylinders and going the extra mile.”



The Technical Commission provides oversight management of all technical matters of the games and this Foster said “is itself a mandate to ensure that the technical rules and protocols of the games promote fairness and integrity in inspiring confidence in the athletes, officials and other stakeholders”.



Jamaica has a distinguished history at the CAC Games and the last edition in 2018 in Barranquilla, Colombia, was the most successful games on all counts— the largest athlete contingency, the most medals achieved and the most disciplines participating.



Foster has transitioned his technical expertise to the regional level. A member of the Finance Commission of the Pan American Sport Organisation, Foster is a committed regionalist and brings to the leading sport entities over 15 years of advocacy for greater and more strategic resource management of sport for the region.



However, the JOA secretary general, from a national perspective, promises that “Jamaica's experience at the next CAC Games will be very hi-tech in performance and management”.



President of the JOA, Christopher Samuda was brief but pointed in his reaction to Foster's appointment.



“An athlete's best choice, an official and administrator's preferred choice, and the region's sport benefactor. Well deserved,” said Samuda.