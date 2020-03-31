Joseph notches 38th win of Gulfstream Park season

HALLANDALE BEACH, Florida, (CMC) — Favourite Miz Chaplin produced a front-running win on Friday's (March 27) 11-race card at Gulfstream Park to hand Barbadian trainer Saffie Joseph Jr his 38th win of the season.

The three-year-old roan filly, underneath Panamanian Luis Saez, captured race two on the 11-race card, beating the three-year-old fillies by 3 ¼ lengths in a time of one minute, 12.15 seconds.

In a six-furlong sprint on dirt, Saez pushed Miz Chaplin up along the rails to grab a half-length lead on Crown Real and Marching In, laying down fractions of 22.89 seconds for the quarter mile and 46.47 for the half.

Miz Chaplin opened up her lead rounding the turn and had no equal in the stretch, as her rivals faded badly and Chit Chat Girl ran on to be second.

Joseph sits third in the trainers' championship, one behind second-place Michael Maker on 39 wins and leader Todd Pletcher on 46 wins. He has already posted US$1.5 million in earnings this season.

The Gulfstream Park winter season has been another great campaign for Joseph, following up on a third-place finish in the summer meet and winnings of US$922 842 – the most by any trainer