KC quarter-miler says scholarship win came as no surprise

Kingston College's (KC) Kobe Simpson, who has secured a scholarship to University of Maryland, said he was quietly confident it would have happened despite the athletics season being ravished by the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19).

Simpson's scholarship came despite limited funding and other resources for new recruits at this time.

A number of athletes and coaches were disappointed with the cancellation of the popular Boys' and Girls' Athletics Championships (Champs) in March because of the threat of COVID-19, and that was thought to have hampered the chances of athletes being properly scouted by the universities.

With the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) spring season cancelled because of the pandemic, the Division I Council voted to allow schools to provide spring-sport student athletes with an additional season of competition and an extension of their eligibility period. With that in mind, not many universities have the resources to recruit additional athletes.

“Honestly, I was not worried because before Champs schools were reaching out with offers, which made me a little more confident in the process. However, I was concerned about not only my teammates but other athletes who were much dependent on their expected performance at this staging of the ISSA Boys' and Girls' Championships,” Simpson told the Jamaica Observer.

Simpson, who turned 19 in February and is a promising quarter-miler who was sixth in the 400m at the 2019 edition of Champs, was clearly grateful for securing a scholarship as opportunities shrunk in a COVID-19-ravaged reality.

“I am overwhelmed to secure a full scholarship during this difficult period, knowing that many athletes are facing challenges to secure scholarships overseas.

“This opportunity means a lot to me because it gives me the chance to further my education and [continue] in pursuit of my goal of becoming a professional athlete,” he said.

Simpson, who has 10 subjects - seven in CSEC and three in Cape - will be pursuing a degree in business management.

He will be joined in Maryland by another KC runner Roshaun Rowe, who was highly fancied to win the Class One 100m having ran the second-fastest time leading up to Champs of 10.45.

In 2008 and 2010, The Princeton Review named the University of Maryland's athletic facilities the best in the nation. The Terrapins, as they are called, are slowly building a Jamaican connection having recruited two former KC athletes in Dashawn Morris and Colin Rowe, along with Calabar thrower Deandre Leith in 2018.

“Dashawn is someone who encourages me a lot and I am looking forward in being his training partner and also to build on University of Maryland's history,” said Simpson.

At Champs last year Simpson was sixth in the 400m in 47.74, with that race being won by Jeremy Farr of Wolmer's Boys' in an impressive 45.65. It was also the last race at Champs for the outstanding Christopher Taylor of Calabar who finished second in 46.38, while apparently nursing an injury.

Simpson, who has given KC brilliant opening legs in the 4x400m relays, was again expected to lead the “Purples” in pursuit of further Champs glory in what would have been his last year at the event. He improved his personal best to 47.34 and was slowly lowering his times as Champs got closer.

“I was in great shape [and] my coach was predicting a 46 low or a 45.9,” he noted.