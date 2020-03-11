Kingston City Marathons, 10K and 5K cancelled due to COVID-19 threat

The Kingston City Marathon (KCM), scheduled for Sunday, has been cancelled. This is in response to the Ministry of Health’s recommendation that public gatherings be discouraged and following yesterday’s announcement of Jamaica’s first “imported” case of the coronavirus (COVID- 19) along with advice from multiple sources, including the Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Health & Wellness (MOHW), and Kingston City Marathons own health team.

Nicola Madden Greig, co-chair of KCM which benefits several local charities, said that, “all was in place for the eighth staging of the annual event this Sunday.

However, we are mindful of our responsibility to comply with the mandates of the Ministry of Health as we all work to prevent the potential for community spread of the coronavirus.

“We have taken the difficult decision after serious deliberations. While we know everyone was excited to participate in this year’s event, the health and safety of all our participants is paramount,” she explained.

“We wish to thank all our sponsors, participants, and volunteers for their continued support.”

The four-race KCR which includes a marathon, half marathon, 10K and 5K race/ walk, annually attracts over 5,000 participants and spectators from several Caribbean islands and other countries including Ireland, the UK, Denmark, Japan, Spain, Canada, China, and the USA.

Apart from walking or running, the scenic Kingston route takes participants through public attractions such as Devon House and the residence of the governor general, Kings House.

KCM participants also enjoy a range of complementary events including a pre-race welcome party on Friday and the Lifestyle Health and Fitness Expo on Saturday.

Both these events have also been cancelled. Madden Greig said that KCM will honour registrations already paid for the now cancelled 2020 race when KCM resumes in 2021.