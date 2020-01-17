Knotty Overnight sprint in store

With no trophy race on offer, the non-restricted Overnight Allowance event to be contested over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,000m) will take the spotlight at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a close look at each of the 13 starters and their chances of winning.

BIMINI: (8-y-o ch m – Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) – Bimini has not been in good form of late. This is one of Bimini's most straightforward tasks, and is ideally drawn at post one to deliver a better effort.

BELTANE: (6-y-o ch g – Nasheet – Bright Chapel) – Has done well to reach this level. Beltane is not going to find rivals manageable. Will be left behind.

NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5-y-o ch g – Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Fit gelding who comes into this race on the back of two consecutive victories. Nuclear Thunder will falter in deep stretch, without having an impact on the result.

CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4-y-o b f – Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Was a winner on last (December 7) over six furlongs (1,200m). Cryptocurrency is going to appreciate the reduction in journey, and is expected to be at her best in this one.

DUNROBIN: (7-y-o b g – Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Came to the party when producing a winning run over fiveand- a-half furlongs in a time of 1:05.3 on December 28. If the same Dunrobin shows up here, then win number two in a row is on the cards. Despite Dunrobin's last win, the gelding races here with the Figure 8 on.

SECRET TRAVELLER: (6-y-o b g – Traditional – Sea Traveller) – Has been struggling to find form, but Secret Traveller can produce a win at any time. New trainer Robert Pearson has immediately taken the blinkers off and put on the visor. Cannot be left alone.

CAMPESINO: (10-y-o b g – Compadre – Yaella) – Although a senior citizen, Campesino continues to show up in his races with encouraging efforts and might do so tomorrow.

BOLD AFLAIR: (4-y-o dkb c – Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair) – Recent winner who is going to find repeating a tall order. Bold Aflair always leaves his best for the straight course.

EYE CANDY: (5-y-o ch m – Forest Danger – Regency) – Ran 1:12.3 in a six-furlong (1,200m) victory just last week. Eye Candy, who made one move then, is expected to set the pace and could go home earning.

MISS FORMALITY: (5-y-o ch m – Traditional – Jamaican Dream) – Shows up now and then with reasonable efforts. Miss Formality has to be on top of her game to win this one.

PLEASANT SECRET: (6-y-o ch g – Traditional – Penyatta) – Running some fair races, but if he is to figure here, Pleasant Secret must put every step right.

K J EXPRESS: (5-y-o rn g – Distorted - Law Lady) – Another runner who did well to reach this level. K J Express will do his thing early in the race before giving way.

HARRY'S TRAIN: (5-y-o b m – Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Ran well for a long way in a nine-furlong and 25 yards (1,820m) event on January 1. Harry's Train is better suited here and should have a chance.