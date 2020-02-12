Kohli seethes as India let Black Caps sweep ODI series
Mount Maunganui, New Zealand (AFP) — Indian Captain Virat Kohli criticised his team's ability to cope under pressure after they suffered a rare series whitewash yesterday against New Zealand following a five-wicket hammering in the third One-Day International (ODI) at Mount Maunganui.
A KL Rahul century was not enough of a platform for the tourists, who made 296 for seven after being put in to bat. New Zealand, stung by a 0-5 shutout in the recent Twenty20 series, reached the target with 17 balls to spare.
A frustrated Kohli, who admonished his players for poor fielding several times during the match, said it was a fair result.
“We didn't deserve to be on the winning side at all in the series,” he said.
“We haven't played so badly, but if you don't grab chances at this level then teams are going to hurt you.
“We didn't show enough composure under pressure. New Zealand did.”
It was the first time India have been whitewashed in a bilateral ODI series of three or more matches since 1989 and the only time it has ever happened against New Zealand.
Openers Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill gave the Black Caps a flying start with 80 and 66, respectively. Colin de Grandhomme then steadied a mid-innings wobble, bludgeoning 58 off 28 balls to see the hosts finish on 300 for five.
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahals was the pick of India's bowlers, taking three for 47.
Earlier, Rahul boosted India's hopes with his fourth ODI century, bringing up the landmark off 104 balls, before departing on 112.
He was supported by a gritty 62 from Shreyas Iyer, but most of India's batters failed to live up to Kohli's prematch exhortation to play positively and post a big total.
Prithvi Shaw and Manish Pandey both reached the 40s but no other batters made double figures, with Kohli out for nine.
Still, Rahul looked set to steer India to a huge total before Black Caps paceman Hamish Bennett slowed the scoring with a late flurry of wickets.
Rahul had a life on 64 when Mitchell Santner's throw at the stumps went wide and the batsman made the most of it to score his fourth ODI century, bringing up the landmark off 104 balls, including nine fours and one six.
Bennett dismissed Rahul for 112 and then snared Manish Pandey for 42 off his next ball.
His fourth wicket came when Shardul Thakur sent a full toss straight to de Grandhomme, and the bowler was unlucky not to get another when Navdeep Saini almost edged the next delivery onto his stumps.
The focus now turns to Test cricket, with the first of two five-day matches scheduled to begin in Wellington on February 21.
The results of both matches will count toward the inaugural ICC World Test Championship, in which India are runaway leaders at the top of the ladder. Kohli said he wanted India to display an improved mentality during the Tests.
“I'm very, very excited; because of the championship every match has that much more importance and we have a really good, balanced team in Test cricket,” he said.
“We definitely feel we can win the series here, but we obviously need to step onto the park with the right kind of mindset.”
SCOREBOARD
India
P Shaw run out (de
Grandhomme/Latham) 40
M Agarwal b Jamieson 1
V Kohli c Jamieson
b Bennett 9
S Iyer c de Grandhomme
b Neesham 62
KL Rahul c Jamieson
b Bennett 112
M Pandey c Santner
b Bennett 42
S Thakur c de Grandhomme
b Bennett 7
R Jadeja not out 8
N Saini not out 8
Extras (b1, w6) 7
Total (7 wickets, 50 overs) 296
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (Agarwal),
2-32 (Kohli), 3-62 (Shaw), 4-162
(Iyer), 5-269 (Rahul), 6-269
(Pendey), 7-280 (Thakur)
Bowling: Southee 9-0-59-0
(w3), Jamieson 10-0-53-1 (w1),
Bennett 10-1-64-4 (w1), de
Grandhomme 3-0-10-0, Neesham
8-0-50-1, Santner 10-0-59-0 (w1)
New Zealand
M Guptill b Chahal 66
H Nicholls C Rahul
b Thakur 80
K Williamson c Agawal
B Chahal 22
R Taylor c Kohli b Jadeja 12
T Latham not out 32
J Neesham c Kohli b Chahal 19
C de Grandhomme not out 58
Extras (b1, lb2, w6, nb2) 11
Total
(5 wickets, 47.1 overs) 300
Fall of wickets: 1-106 (Guptill),
2-159 (Williamson), 3-186
(Taylor), 4-189 (Nicholls), 5-220
(Neesham)
Bowling: Bumrah 10-0-50-0, Saini
8-0-68-0 (w2, nb2), Chahal 10-
1-47-3, Thakur 9.1-0-87-1 (w4),
Jadeja 10-0-45-1
Toss: New Zealand
Result: New Zealand win by five
wickets
Series: New Zealand win the
series 3-0
Man of the match: Henry Nicholls
(NZL)
Man of the series: Ross Taylor
(NZL)
Umpires: Chris Brown (NZL),
Langton Rusere (ZIM)
TV Umpire: Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy