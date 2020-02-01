Magnum-KSAFA Major League gets going this weekend

The Magnum/Kingston and St Andrew Football Association (KSAFA) Major League kicks off this weekend with six games at six venues over two days.

Three games will be played today and three on Sunday, with all games set for a 3:00 pm start. Admission to the games is $500.

Today at Belvedere, Red Hills United welcome Cooreville Gardens FC, while Marverley-Hughenden host Pembroke Hall and Shortwood United travel to Duhaney Park to get their season under way.



Sunday's set of games sees Mountain View FC hosting Maxfield Park FC at Excelsior High School, New Kingston FC taking on August Town at Barbican, and Bull Bay FC challenging Police Nationals FC at Bull Pen.



KSAFA President Wayne Shaw is anticipating much excitement from day one of the Major League season.



“I expect this season of the Major League to be very exciting with the return of Marverley-Hughenden to KSAFA football and also the demotion of Mountain View and Maxfield Park; it's going to be a humdinger of a season. Teams like Pembroke Hall, Bull Bay and August Town are always competitive so we expect some good football — and teams will be fighting to try to get promotion to the Super League.



“I expect teams like Red Hills United, Duhaney Park and Cooreville to be in the mix when it comes down to the semi-final stage.”



Marverley-Hughenden return to the Major League after a two-year absence and will be hoping for a strong start against Pembroke Hall as they settle back into club football. Red Hills United are also returning after a one-year absence from the league.



Mountain View and Maxfield Park are the two teams that were demoted from the Super League last year and will both have their sights set on a quick return to the upper league. They will both know exactly where they are in terms of readiness when they square off on Sunday in what will undoubtedly be the tie of the round.



