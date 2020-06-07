Man United boss Solskjaer backs extra subs change
LONDON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes the introduction of extra substitutions will be “welcome” when Manchester United resume their Premier League campaign later this month.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the English top flight to be suspended in March. But even though Britain’s official virus death toll has now topped 40,000, ‘Project Restart’ is set to see the Premier League get going again, with United returning to action away to Tottenham Hotspur on June 19.
United face fellow European qualification hopefuls Sheffield United on June 24, with the FA Cup quarter-final at Norwich and league match at Brighton following soon afterwards.
With games coming thick and fast, Premier League clubs have agreed managers will be able to make up to five substitutions per match from an expanded nine-strong bench as a way of helping sides cope with a threemonth backlog of fixtures.
“I think that’s helpful because footballers, after being out for so long, going into competitive games will be a challenge for them and we have to look after them injury-wise and fitness- wise,” United manager Solskjaer told the club’s website.
“We can’t just flog one player and say to them, ‘you play every game and every minute’ because it might be a period when we have to rotate quite often.”
United are currently three points adrift of a place in next season’s Champions League, and Solskjaer said: “It does feel like a new season but then again, the first two games against Tottenham and Sheffield United are vital for the league standings, the table.
“And it’s a short season, it’s only nine (league) games so can we get as many points and good performances as possible. “If we do get a good spell now, we could end up with some trophies and something to cheer about.
“It’s a young team with some great talent, some great work rate, personalities... the human qualities in the group are fantastic.”
The enforced suspension has allowed the likes of Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford to regain fitness following ankle and back injuries, respectively. But former United striker Solskjaer was cautious about their prospects of playing against Spurs.
“Well, we hope everybody’s going to be ready for the first game. “We’ve had time out so I don’t think we can expect that those lads who’ve missed lots of the football can last the full game.”
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy