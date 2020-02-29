Mayberry's annual All-Island Swim Meet launched

As Mayberry Investments Limited continues to immerse itself in the development of sports in Jamaica, the company has once again partnered with the Aquatic Sports Association of Jamaica (ASAJ) to host the 22nd Mayberry All-Island Swim Meet scheduled for March 6-7 at the National Aquatic Centre.

Having started the meet in 1999 in an effort to showcase talented student athletes from both the primary and secondary levels, while giving them exposure and equipping them with critical life skills, Mayberry affirmed its commitment to the event during Thursday's launch at the National Aquatic Centre.



This prestigious meet, which paved the foundation for many top-notch Jamaican swimmers such as Alia Atkinson, continues to be the platform on which swimmers hone their skills for national representation.



Stephanie Harrison, senior marketing manager at Mayberry Investments Limited, believes the event has also helped to demonstrate the diversity in the nation's athletes.



"The swim meet was conceptualised and brought to life over 20 years ago and has evolved into the biggest swim meet in the country. It is significant because it shows not only our versatility on the track, but also demonstrates that there is vast potential in our swimmers," Harrison explained.



"The All-Island Swim Meet provides a major outlet for our youth. As such, the Mayberry family intends to continue supporting this initiative among others. The aim is to perpetuate a powerful legacy for Jamaica," she added.



According to ASAJ President Martin Lyn, this Mayberry meet forms the swimming world for a lot of athletes to go beyond this level to represent Jamaica in many other events.

"We just came off a UANA event in Peru where Jamaica was represented very strongly by five females, and some of those swimmers have evolved from the prep and primary meet," Lyn reasoned.



Approximately 24 primary and prep schools and 18 high schools have registered to compete in the swim tournament and Lyn believes this is truly commendable.



"Mayberry's meet is an engine of endless possibilities for our athletes, sponsors, and volunteers", Lyn said.



Cedric Stewart, sales manager at Mayberry Investments Limited, echoed similar sentiments.



"We are confident that by participating in events such as this, we are making a meaningful contribution to the development of our communities and the youth in particular. Every year we get to see the passion, discipline, and determination the students apply to the sport," Stewart opined.



Associate sponsors Lasco Financial Services Limited and IronRock Insurance Company Limited were also in attendance at the launch.