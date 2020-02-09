Cruise control

Calabar High's middle distance king Kimar Farquharson turned in the performance of the Camperdown Classic with a sparkling record run of 1:49.46 in the Class One 800m on a day when a number of records were smashed inside National Stadium.

Farquharson, the 800m Class One record holder with 1:48.67, looked to be in immaculate form as he went through the first 400m in 51 seconds on his way to a massive win.

The previous record was 1:50.60 held by Theo O'Connor of Campion College since 2007.

Farquharson's teammate Rivaldo Marshall won heat two in 1:53.41, while St Vincent's Handal Roban of Jamaica College won heat one in 1:55.78.

The promising Tafari-hi Hinds of St Jago High was quickest in the Class Two 800m with 1:58.54, while Calabar's Kewarny Fletcher clocked 1:59.53. In Class Three, Calabar were at it again as Rojay Thomas won in 2:08.42.

Kitania Headley of St Catherine High broke the girls' Class Three 800m record of 2:16.17 and lowered it to 2:16.17.

The impressive Headley was quicker than the Alesia Douglas of St Jago in 2:17.52 who won her Class Two race.

Samantha James, running unattached, won the Class One in 2:10.58. Hydel High girls broke two of the three records that fell in the 4x100 relays.

They won the Class Three, lowering the previous best of 46.20 to in 45.77, while in Class Two they clocked 45.76 and erased the Wolmer's Girls' mark of 45.93 set in 2013.

St Jago broke the Class Four 4x100m record of 48.09, clocking 47.61, with Hydel also going below the previous mark with 47.91. Hydel continued their dominance by capturing the Class One relay in 45.53.

Jamaica College won the boys' Class One 4x100m in an impressive 40.65, while St Elizabeth Technical High School took Class Two in 41.72.

Kingston College took Class Three in 44.13. Calabar's Jordan Turner leapt a record 7.37m and won the Class One long jump ahead of Waukee Walters of Wolmer's Boys', who also bettered the previous record with 7.33m.

Luke Brown of Calabar was third with 6.86m. Corey Ottey of Calabar won the Class One high jump with 1.95m, just ahead of St Jago's Kyman Thomas with the same height.

Damar Marshall, also of St Jago, was third with 1.90m. Aaliyah Mullings of Hydel High took the girls' Class Four long jump with 4.86m ahead of Immaculate Conception's Joi Anne Russell with 4.84m.

Torian Caven of Ardenne High took the Class Three high jump with 1.70m and St Jago's Shanell Gordon won the Class Four equivalent with 1.60m.