Montego Bay High's Baghaloo on the mend after collapsing at COCAA Champs
SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Montego Bay High School athlete Kythony Baghaloo was on Saturday evening treated and released from the Mandeville Regional Hospital after collapsing while competing at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs finals at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.
Fifteen-year-old Baghaloo, who won the Class Two high jump on Thursday's girls eliminations at Rusea's High, collapsed while taking part in the long jump, and despite attention from the paramedics on location and Dr Lincoln Cox, the Cornwall College team doctor, did not respond satisfactorily and was rushed to the nearby hospital.
In what was a scary situation, paramedics tried hard to get the youngster to respond, dousing her with water and slapping her face and massaging the centre of her chest, but each time she showed any signs of recovery would slip back into a stage of unconsciousness.
Carlene Robinson, coach of the Montego Bay High team, said Baghaloo's collapse was due to dehydration and said on Monday “she is presently at home with her family and recuperating”.
“The school has the medical forms from the hospital for her to do further tests by another medical profession this coming week,” she said.
Baghaloo, who also plays football and basketball for the Union Street-based school, won the high jump with 1.50m accounting for nine of their 18 points at the championships.
After missing Monday's opening ISSA Western Conference Girls Open basketball game against defending champions and crosstown rivals Mt Alvernia High, Baghaloo returned on Wednesday to score 12 points and lead her team to their first win, beating Holland High 27-25.
— Paul Reid
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy