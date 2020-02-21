Montego Bay High's Baghaloo on the mend after collapsing at COCAA Champs

SANTA CRUZ, St Elizabeth — Montego Bay High School athlete Kythony Baghaloo was on Saturday evening treated and released from the Mandeville Regional Hospital after collapsing while competing at the County of Cornwall Athletics Association (COCAA) Western Champs finals at the St Elizabeth Technical Sports Complex.

Fifteen-year-old Baghaloo, who won the Class Two high jump on Thursday's girls eliminations at Rusea's High, collapsed while taking part in the long jump, and despite attention from the paramedics on location and Dr Lincoln Cox, the Cornwall College team doctor, did not respond satisfactorily and was rushed to the nearby hospital.

In what was a scary situation, paramedics tried hard to get the youngster to respond, dousing her with water and slapping her face and massaging the centre of her chest, but each time she showed any signs of recovery would slip back into a stage of unconsciousness.

Carlene Robinson, coach of the Montego Bay High team, said Baghaloo's collapse was due to dehydration and said on Monday “she is presently at home with her family and recuperating”.

“The school has the medical forms from the hospital for her to do further tests by another medical profession this coming week,” she said.

Baghaloo, who also plays football and basketball for the Union Street-based school, won the high jump with 1.50m accounting for nine of their 18 points at the championships.

After missing Monday's opening ISSA Western Conference Girls Open basketball game against defending champions and crosstown rivals Mt Alvernia High, Baghaloo returned on Wednesday to score 12 points and lead her team to their first win, beating Holland High 27-25.

— Paul Reid