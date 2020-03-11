Mt Alvernia seek sixth-straight win in girls' basketball
MONTEGO BAY, St James — Defending champions Mt Alvernia High will be seeking a sixth-straight victory today when they take on second-place Holland High in the second game of an ISSA Western Conference Girls' Open basketball secondround double-header at Montego Bay High.
Mt Alvernia High, who have been unbeaten since last season, are seeking a second win over Holland High after Montego Bay High and William Knibb Memorial meet in the first game set to start at 1:30 pm.
Monday's double-header set for William Knibb Memorial in Martha Brae, Trelawny, was postponed due to rain that affected a number of western parishes.
Mt Alvernia High have won all five games played so far and lead with 10 points, three more than Holland High who have won just two of their games, while Herbert Morrison, who have won both games played, are tied with Montego Bay High and William Knibb Memorial.
Mt Alvernia had beaten Holland High 58-21 in their first meeting on February 21 and should get another victory today. It will be the first meeting between Montego Bay High and William Knibb Memorial, and both will be hoping for a victory.
— Paul Reid
