Nets' Irving to have shoulder surgery, miss rest of NBA season
NEW YORK, United States (AFP) — Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will have surgery on his right shoulder and miss the remainder of the NBA season, the team said Thursday.
Point guard Irving tried to play through a shoulder impingement first diagnosed in November, but eventually missed 26 games.
In hoping to avoid surgery he received a cortisone injection on December 24 that allowed him to return to action on January 12.
He played in nine games before spraining his right knee in a game against the Washington Wizards on February 1.
Speaking to reporters on February 4 he said he would consider surgery if his shoulder continued to trouble him.
Irving was averaging 27.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game this season.
At 25-28 the Nets are seventh in the Eastern Conference, two games ahead of the Orlando Magic occupying the eighth and final play-off spot.
