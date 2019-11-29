Night football set to light up North-West Manchester

The spotlight shifts from Porus Night League to the inaugural staging of the Mikael Phillips North-West Manchester Night Football League, which kicks off tomorrow at Greenvale Community Centre at 6:00 pm.



Fourteen teams from five communities will contest the seven-a-side competition, which will be played on Thursdays and Sundays. The final is slated for Sunday, January 12, 2020, with the semi-finals set for the previous Sunday (January 5, 2020), and the quarter-final slated for Thursday, January 2, 2020.



The competition will take a Christmas break after the completion of the preliminary phase on Sunday, December 22.



This latest night football league in the parish is the brainchild of former Jamaica Football Federation President Crenston Boxhill, and partner Karam Persad, who kick-started the Porus Night League in 2016. They, along with Christina Tulloch, Andrew Smith, Damion Salmon, Jodeen Thoma, and Craig Larmond form the organising committee.



Main sponsor and Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Mikael Phillips, is excited about the competition bringing the various communities together, along with its social impact.



“I am privileged to have two former presidents of the Manchester Football Association [Jimmy Collins and Crenston Boxhill] and the current president [Barry Watson], as well as a former president of the Jamaica Football Federation [Boxhill] here today endorsing this competition and giving support in different ways,” remarked Phillips during Thursday's press launch at Greenvale Community Centre.



“When Mr Boxhill and his team came to me suggesting this competition, the first thing I said to myself was how are we going to pay for it? But I said you know what, let us jump headfirst and then try and sort out the cost of dealing with it, so they went on their way and started to plan and as the time came closer, the stress of dealing with it was even more, but suffice to say we are going to make it happen,” added the MP.



“We have spent approximately $2 million every year in the constituency of North West Manchester on sports, and outside of that we gave for the last two years sponsorship of the Manchester Football Association Major League. Last year it was $1.3 million and this year, it's $1.5 million, and we are going to sponsor it for a third year.



“My sponsorship of sports goes beyond politics. It is about how we bring youth together, how it is that we bring communities together, how it is that we show the talent of those of the parish of Manchester.”



The 14 teams will be drawn in three zones with zones A and B comprising five teams each, and Zone C with four teams.



Each team will be made up of 12 players, including goalkeepers, and the organisers have allowed for each team to include four players from outside the constituency.



The winners are guaranteed $100,000, with $75,000, $50,000 and $25,000 earmarked for second through fourth places, respectively.

Councillor Jimmy Collins, who emphasised discipline during his address at the launch, backed up his message with a pledge of $20,000 to the Most Disciplined Team.



Three matches will be played per day, and will last for 60 minutes with a five-minute half-time break. Three teams will advance from zones A and B, and two from Zone C to the quarter-finals.



From the quarters, the four semi-finalists will be outfitted with full uniforms of shirts, shorts and socks, and the Member of Parliament has asked that no admission fees be applied.



Zone A consists of Earthquake, Police, Kingsland United, Young Generation, and Mike Town. Zone B is made up of Square, 14 Street, Dunsinane FC, George Reid Strike Force, and Emergency, while Zone C is comprised of Napolie, GV All-Stars, Hatfield United, and Texas Strikers.



Outside of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (Police) team, the others are from Hatfield, Top Greenvale, Bottom Greenvale, New Green, George Reid, Kingsland, Dunsinane, and Mike Town.



Phillips is also hoping to use this competition to mend fences and bring more unity to the area.“Manchester has a rich history for sports; Greenvale has a rich history for sports and this is just one way of us bringing communities together and bringing the talents out together.



“The essence of bringing teams from the Spur Tree Division and New Green Division is that these two divisions are closest to the town of Mandeville and whenever we have any tension these are the two communities or two divisions that will have the tensions and what we want to show is that Greenvale and Hatfield, Top field, Bottom field are just like any other communities that we have in the parish of Manchester or anywhere else.



“We have some of the young men here who will be participating in the competition and some of them may be branded, but they are no different from my own children, so for us to be putting approximately $2 million behind this competition – and this is not coming from the CDF [Constituency Development Fund] – but funds that we have to raise outside to finance this competition.”



Under the theme “One Mission, One Vision, Together We Can”, the organisers will mix music with sport to create a festive and welcoming environment with installed lighting on match days.



Along with the MP, other sponsors include Power Services Limited, Heavens Fesco Service Station, Brumalia House Hardware and Jimmy Collins.



The MP has also pledged to lead the process of restarting sporting activities for women in the area, be it netball, football, or softball.



- Ian Burnett