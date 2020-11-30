Nunes' Further and Beyond, Den Street in Super Challenge feature
With a strong run against the inside rails in deep stretch, the Anthony Nunes-trained Further and Beyond swept by all to win the $3.6-million Pick3 “Super Challenge” Trophy feature — race number two in the Supreme Ventures Limited-sponsored two-year-old series of races — at Caymanas Park yesterday.
Ridden by Dane Nelson, Further and Beyond ( Blue Pepsi Lodge – Rumble) defeated Den Street, the winner of the first leg in the series — the Cash Pot “Only One For Me” Trophy — on November 1, by a length and three quarters in a very impressive time of 1:25.3 minutes.
Further and Beyond was the second-to-last horse in the field of six runners to leave the starting gates at the off, but the chestnut colt coupled up nicely down the backstretch to be in third position behind stable companion Hoist The Mast (Dick Cardenas) and She's A Wonder (Omar Walker) at the half-mile.
In a sight reminiscent of his full sister, Above and Beyond, this year's 1000 Guineas and Jamaica Oaks winner, F urther and Beyond, captured the lead with a furlong left and kept it from there on.
Den Street, under Anthony Thomas, who was left flat-footed approaching the half-mile after being up with the early pace, finished in second place with Hoist The Mast holding her gallop well for third place in the end.
It was the second winner on the card for Nunes as he had earlier saddled Tricky One, ridden by Oshane Nugent, to win the third race. Nugent had earlier won aboard Primal Fear for his double.
Also with two winners on the 10-race programme were trainers Gary Subratie and Anthony Subratie and jockey Anthony Thomas.
Gary Subratie's winners were Pharoah It Is (Reyan Lewis) and Duke (Robert Halledeen) in the day's ninth and 10th events, respectively, while Anthony Subratie saddled Key Witness (Anthony Thomas) in the second and Sir Arjun Babu (Devon A Thomas) in the fifth race.
Thomas's other winner was Formal Gladiator for trainer Wayne DaCosta in the fourth race. His two winners pushed his career tally to 301 wins, while he increased his lead over Nelson in the jockeys' standing to six winners. Thomas leads with 78 winners ahead of Nelson on 72 winners.
Racing continues next weekend with races on Saturday and Sunday.
