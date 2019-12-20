Oberlin's Kaheel Clarke looking to make mark at Champs

Every now and again there is a special talent that emerges from the eastern side of the island that leaves an indelible mark on the track and field landscape in Jamaica and Kaheel Clarke of Oberlin High school is aiming to be the next one.

The 15-year-old had a good debut meet for the new track and field season at the Wesley Powell/ Heart Institute of the Caribbean Invitational last weekend, winning the 150m for Class Two boys while finishing second in the 300m.

“I came to Excelsior expecting to perform well. My training so far has been challenging but based on how it has been going, I know I am already in good shape,” he revealed.

While the 18.64s run in the 150m put him at the top of the pile, the 38.11s placed him second, behind Jelani Gordon of Wolmer’s Boys’ who ran 37.73s to capture the event.

Clarke believes that based on his training regime a lot more can be expected of him in 2020.

“We have been doing a lot of strength work in training, so I am looking to improve even more next year,” he noted.

A lack of commitment saw him miss out on the ISSA/Grace Kennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships despite being the champion at 100m and in the discus at the Eastern Championships this year, but the Usain Boltinspired athlete is desperate to right that wrong.

“I want to go to Boys’ and Girls’ Champs, I don’t want to miss it again like I did this year. I want to be a medallist in the 100m and 200m at Champs,” he said defiantly.

“I want to do well and represent Jamaica the way Usain Bolt did. I know it won’t be easy but I am ready to put in the work,” he assured.

Clarke admitted to not being committed to training since starting Oberlin High, instead relying on his natural ability and size to defeat the other boys at his school and thus being selected to run at Eastern Champs.

But the performances at Excelsior came at just the right time for the first-year Class 2 athlete.

“I performed a lot better than I expected here today (Saturday) and this will motivate me to work harder as the season goes on,” he promised.

The time of 11.6s run by Clarke to win at Eastern Champs earlier this year would have placed him 5th at Champs, something he will no doubt have in the back of his mind as he looks forward to making a breakthrough for himself and for Oberlin High in 2020.

At 15 years old he stands at 6’3” and with an October 18th birthday, Clarke has four more years that he can compete at championships.