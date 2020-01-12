One lucky punter carries home $6,496,128 in Twilight 6

Two outsiders, Queens Highway at 10-1 and Money Call at 17-1 allowed one punter only to carry home over $6.4 million as the winner of the exotic Twilight 6 wager at the conclusion of yesterday's 11-race card at Caymanas Park.

The Pick-9, again, because of the aforementioned outsiders was not caught and therefore comes with a carry-over of $ 1.3 million on the next race day which is Saturday, January 18.

The Gary Subratie-conditioned Soul Cure, under a cheeky ride from former champion jockey Anthony Thomas, got the better of the Wayne DaCosta's fivehorse attack in the Restricted Stakes highlighter on a trophy-less race day.

Soul Cure, the lone Subratie runner in the six-horse field fought bravely at odds of 7-2 to defeat the 1-5 American -bred favourite Sir Alton (Omar Walker) by 1 ½ lengths in the five-and-a-half furlong (1,100m) event confined to imported three-year-olds non-winners of three and maiden and native-bred three-year-olds and native-bred fouryears non-winners of four.

Thomas hustled Soul Cure from the number one post to take the lead ahead of Eagle One (Jerome Innis), Uncle Polly (Phillip Parchment) and Top Shelf (Shavon Townsend).

After a poor start, Sir Alton recovered well to challenge Soul Cure running around the half-mile (800m) turn.

Both horses were locked in a short duel and while turning for home, Sir Alton went four wide, as Soul Cure kept her course on the inside rails and accelerated in deep stretch to win comfortably when the winning post arrived.

Sir Alton was game in second with stable companions Eagle One and Top Shelf completing the frame. The running time for the event was 1:07.1.

It was the second winner on the card for Thomas who later guided home the Michael Francis-trained Money Call in a Restricted Allowance event over sixand- a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Also with two winners on the day were apprentices Anthony Allen and Reyan Lewis.

Allen won aboard Genuine Train for trainer Donovan Plummer in the seventh race and Eye Candy for trainer Dennis Lee in the 11th and final event, while Lewis was successful on Tricky One for trainer Anthony Nunes in the third race and Sure Step in the sixth race for trainer David Powell.